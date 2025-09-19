BREAKING: Fed hikes interest rates by 25 pb!
Fed raised interest rates by 25 pb, in line with market expectations. Federal Reserve fund rate is at 5% percentage level now. Fed will maintaint...
CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 76% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you understand how CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money
Market news
The most significant event of the month is behind us: the Fed has finally decided on its first interest rate cut this year. Today is also a "Triple Witching Day," when futures and options contracts on stocks and indices expire, which naturally signals the end of the quarter. This period can...
More
BOJ kept the policy rate at 0.50% in a 7–2 split; Hajime Takata and Naoki Tamura voted for a hike to 0.75%. A new step toward normalization: BOJ will begin selling its ETF (and J-REIT) holdings, with guidelines of ~¥620bn/year for ETFs, equivalent to about 0.05% of daily trading...
More
Micron Technologies is one of the world’s leading manufacturers of semiconductor memory and technology solutions for a wide range of applications, from personal computers and data centers to mobile devices and the automotive sector. The company was founded in 1978 and has since consistently developed...
More
Fed raised interest rates by 25 pb, in line with market expectations. Federal Reserve fund rate is at 5% percentage level now. Fed will maintaint...
Sentiment on the US500 worsened after media reports according to which European Central Bank officials are increasingly convinced that the eurozone banking...
ECB Executive Board member Fabio Panetta commented today on the situation in the European economy and monetary policy, He suggested that in some industries...
Publication of report from the US Department of Energy caused some moves on the oil market. Crude inventories jumped unexpectedly while gasoline and...
GameStop's (GME.US) better-than-expected financial results caused the company's shares to open today with a huge upward gap of more than 50%. The...
US indices launched today's cash trading near the flatline FOMC decision at 6:00 pm BST Virgin Orbit (VORB.US) surges 70.0% as it plans...
Indices in Europe hold modest gains ahead of FOMC decision ECB sees no sign of weakening core inflation - Lagarde Largest shareholder...
Will the Fed soften its policy? As recently as March 8, the market speculated that the Fed could raise by 50 basis points in March, and the forward...
US30 Let's start today's analysis with a US30 chart. Looking at the D1 interval, one can notice that price managed to climb back above 326200...
British pound is the best performing G10 currency today as latest hot CPI data showed both headline and core inflation in the UK unexpectedly accelerated...
The most popular currency moved higher on Wednesday morning following a set of hawkish comments from ECB President Lagarde. In her opinion policymakers...
European markets set for lower opening Fed rate decision at 6:00 pm GMT DOE report on oil inventories European futures markets point to a slightly...
Inflation Rate in the United Kingdom increased to 10.40% YoYin February from 10.10% in January, above market estimates of 9.9% YoY. The largest...
US indices finished yesterday's session higher amid expectations that the Fed will tighten policy less aggressively in the evening. S&P 500...
Tuesday was another day in a row marked with strong gains on the global equity markets. Indices from Asia-Pacific moved higher following...
Cryptocurrency company Ripple, which has been in litigation with the SEC for more than 2 years, is gaining almost 20% today. The reasons for the increases...
NZDCHF is one of G10 currency crosses that is experiencing the biggest moves today with an almost 2% drop at press time. The move is driven by a strengthening...
Chinese President Xi Jinping has been on a visit to Moscow in recent days, where he spoke with Russian President Vladimir Putin. The visit was watched...
Gold experienced a massive rally between March 8 and March 20, 2023. Price jumped from a low of around $1,810 per ounce on March 8, 2023 to a high of around...
Freeport McMoran (FCX.US) is one of the largest copper producers and the world's largest molybdenum producer; The company jointly operates gold...
The selected country of residence is not operated. Please choose a different country.
Changing the language affects the change of regulator