BREAKING: Oil jumps 1% as Russia extends output cuts until July
Alexander Novak, Russian deputy prime minister for fuel energy complex, said that the 500k barrels per day oil output cut that was ordered for March will...
CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 76% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you understand how CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money
Market news
The most significant event of the month is behind us: the Fed has finally decided on its first interest rate cut this year. Today is also a "Triple Witching Day," when futures and options contracts on stocks and indices expire, which naturally signals the end of the quarter. This period can...
More
BOJ kept the policy rate at 0.50% in a 7–2 split; Hajime Takata and Naoki Tamura voted for a hike to 0.75%. A new step toward normalization: BOJ will begin selling its ETF (and J-REIT) holdings, with guidelines of ~¥620bn/year for ETFs, equivalent to about 0.05% of daily trading...
More
Micron Technologies is one of the world’s leading manufacturers of semiconductor memory and technology solutions for a wide range of applications, from personal computers and data centers to mobile devices and the automotive sector. The company was founded in 1978 and has since consistently developed...
More
Alexander Novak, Russian deputy prime minister for fuel energy complex, said that the 500k barrels per day oil output cut that was ordered for March will...
US existing home sales data for February was released at 2:00 pm GMT today and it turned out to be a massive beat. Data came in at 4.58 million, up from...
Wall Street indices open higher Russell 2000 rallies 3% and tests 1,800 pts area First Majestic Silver slumps 16% after suspending...
WSJ reported that Jaimie Dimon, CEO of JP Morgan (JPM.US) is still working on a new plan to help First Republic Bank (FRC.US); The more than 25% rise...
12:30 am GMT - Canada, CPI inflation report for February. Headline. Actual: 5.2% YoY. Forecast: 5.4% YoY. Previously: 5.9% YoY MoM....
Oil Oil plunged significantly amid banking sector turmoil There are rumors that financial institutions had to close their open positions...
Indices in Europe extend morning gains ZEW index below expectations Market awaits President Lagarde's speech Tuesday's...
10:00 am GMT - Germany, ZEW sentiment index for March. Actual: 13.0. Forecast: 15.0. Previously: 28,1 Current conditions: Actual: -46.5. Forecast: -44.3....
The key event of the month, the FOMC interest rate decision, is ahead of us. Although the Fed's decision is always referred to as the event of the...
Futures point to higher open in Europe ZEW sentiment in Germany, CPI inflation in Canada and US property market data Lagarde speech...
Good Morning. Yesterday's trading on Wall Street and in Europe ended higher, making up for losses from earlier in the day initiated by the uncertainty...
European indices erased early losses and finished today's session higher, with Dax up 1.12% as investors continued to monitor risks to the European...
First Republic (FRC.US) shares tanked more than 30.0% during today's session after Standard & Poor’s lowered its credit rating again, to...
Oil prices fell to the lowest level since November 2021. One would think that someone, somewhere, is pumping extra barrels of oil and then floods the balanced...
Today's speech from ECB President Lagarde and remarks from Stournaras failed to trigger major moves on the markets. Lagarde said inflation is...
US indices launched today's cash trading in mixed moods Takeover of Credit Suisse by UBS supports US bank stocks First Republic (FRC.US) plunged...
Old Continent bounces back after tough start to day, UBS covers entire early day declines Wall Street reacts to Credit Suisse takeover Russia...
European indices had a poor start to a new week with major indices from the Old Continent launching today's cash trading session with significant bearish...
Euro continues to recover against the dollar at the beginning of this week, after a sharp crash in the last week - that was motivated by the worries around...
Weaker sentiment on stock exchanges did not prevent cryptocurrencies from rising The correlation of the price of BTC with the major indices has dropped...
The selected country of residence is not operated. Please choose a different country.
Changing the language affects the change of regulator