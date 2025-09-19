Chart of the day - SUI20 (20.03.2023)
Swiss banks are in the center of news attention at the beginning of a new week. UBS agreed to buy Credit Suisse in a government-brokered deal aimed at...
The most significant event of the month is behind us: the Fed has finally decided on its first interest rate cut this year. Today is also a "Triple Witching Day," when futures and options contracts on stocks and indices expire, which naturally signals the end of the quarter. This period can...
BOJ kept the policy rate at 0.50% in a 7–2 split; Hajime Takata and Naoki Tamura voted for a hike to 0.75%. A new step toward normalization: BOJ will begin selling its ETF (and J-REIT) holdings, with guidelines of ~¥620bn/year for ETFs, equivalent to about 0.05% of daily trading...
Micron Technologies is one of the world’s leading manufacturers of semiconductor memory and technology solutions for a wide range of applications, from personal computers and data centers to mobile devices and the automotive sector. The company was founded in 1978 and has since consistently developed...
UBS acquired Credit Suisse for 3 billion francs (paying 76 centimes per share (CHF 0.76)) in a deal overseen by Swiss government regulators and with...
Oil launched a new week's trading lower amid an overall increase in risk aversion. WTI drops below $65 per barrel and trades at the lowest level since...
Strong upward move launched on the gold market on March 8, 2023 is continuing at the beginning of a new week. Risk-off moods can be spotted on the financial...
European indices set for lower opening UBS buys Credit Suisse in government-backed deal 6 central banks announce actions to boost...
Swiss National Bank announced that UBS will buy Credit Suisse in a government-arranged deal. UBS will purchase CS for 3 billion CHF and will get...
Markets remained nervous on the final trading day of the week with major European and US indices pulling back Top blue chips indices from...
Concerns over the condition of the banking sector triggered a sell-off on the global stock markets this week and now investors hope that FED will ease...
Major US banks deposited 30 billion US dollar at First Republic Bank (FRC.US) yesterday in an attempt to bolster the liquidity position of a troubled bank....
Gold is trading over 2% higher on the day and tests a key medium-term resistance zone ranging around $1,960 per ounce level. The move is driven by changing...
Oil is having another bad day with both Brent (OIL) and WTI (OIL.WTI) trading over 2% lower on the day. Overall risk-off moods, triggered by turmoil in...
US natural gas prices are dropping over 5% today as a new set of weather forecasts for the United States continue to show higher temperatures in the days...
The University of Michigan released a flash consumer sentiment index for March today at 2:00 pm GMT. Data turned out to be much worse than the market expected....
US indices launched cash session lower Nasdaq-100 pulls back from 12,750 pts resistance FedEx jumps on profit forecast upgrade US...
Industrial production in the US remain unchanged at 0.0% in February, below market consensus of a 0.2% MoM rise. Manufacturing output edged up 0.1%,...
Benchmark in Europe loses in second part of session Companies react to news of SVB collapse FedEx results drive up logistics companies This...
Producer prices in Canada went down to -0.8% MoM in February, from 0.4% in January and against market expectations of a 0.4% rise. On an annual...
The price of oil has dropped big since the beginning of this week, and it's impossible not to link it to the current turmoil related to the banking...
The share price is heading toward weekly lows. The CHF 2 per share level has not been maintained; According to Morningstar, the bank has recorded...
Cryptocurrencies are enjoying another day of strong gains with BITCOIN rallying over-7% and looking towards the $27,000 mark. The most popular coin took...
