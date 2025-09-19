Chart of the day - EURUSD (17.03.2023)
The most popular currency pair managed to defend crucial support at 1.0530, which is coincides with long-term upward trendline and 38.2% Fibonacci retracement...
The most significant event of the month is behind us: the Fed has finally decided on its first interest rate cut this year. Today is also a "Triple Witching Day," when futures and options contracts on stocks and indices expire, which naturally signals the end of the quarter. This period can...
BOJ kept the policy rate at 0.50% in a 7–2 split; Hajime Takata and Naoki Tamura voted for a hike to 0.75%. A new step toward normalization: BOJ will begin selling its ETF (and J-REIT) holdings, with guidelines of ~¥620bn/year for ETFs, equivalent to about 0.05% of daily trading...
Micron Technologies is one of the world’s leading manufacturers of semiconductor memory and technology solutions for a wide range of applications, from personal computers and data centers to mobile devices and the automotive sector. The company was founded in 1978 and has since consistently developed...
European indices set for higher opening Final CPI reading for February from Eurozone University of Michigan consumer sentiment for...
The ECB decided to hike by 50 basis points, in line with earlier assurances. The bank made the decision, even despite problems in the banking sector The...
Alphabet (GOOGL.US) shares are gaining as the company brings artificial intelligence to Google Workspace. Previously, the market saw the company as the...
According to sources cited by CNBC, major US banks are close to an agreement to deposit between $25 billion and $30 billion with First Republic Bank (FRC.US)...
Anonymous sources indicate that the ECB's decision to hike by 50 bps was made because the SNB decided to support Credit Suisse bank. A collapse of...
US gas stocks are down 58 bcf (61 bcf decline expected, and previous decline of 84 bcf) NATGAS reacted on data with slight declines. Key support is...
Now we have two important news items for the markets. From last minutes WSJ reports that big banks like Morgan Stanley and JP Morgan would be interested...
The German leading index has reacted to an important mark. W1 chart The DAX / DE30 fell to a 2-month low this week. However, the index has reacted...
JP Morgan, Morgan Stanley and other major banks are in talks to inject capital into struggling First Republic Bank (FRC.US), according to Wall Street...
US indices started today's session with declines Nasdaq remains stronger than the S&P500 First Republic Bank (FRC.US) shares lose...
After decision of 50 pb rate hike on the ECB meeting, it's time for ECB conferrence live, with Christine Lagarde: Inflation remains too high Projections...
ECB defied market fears and decided to press on with a 50 basis point rate hike today. This comes even as the bank lowered its own inflation forecasts...
The European Central Bank announced the latest monetary policy decision today at 1:15 pm GMT. Economists expected a 50 basis point rate hike while money...
Over the past week, shares of companies in the banking sector have seen a drastic discount. Particularly noteworthy was the sharp decline of First Republic...
Media reports surfaced saying that ECB officials told at a meeting with European ministers yesterday that some of European banks could be vulnerable amid...
Some European banks are making up for yesterday's losses thanks to reports of a liquidity injection for Credit Suisse (CSGHN.CH) by the SNB. However,...
SNB remarks reassure market in Europe Attention focused on ECB decision Siemens Energy shares down ahead of Siemens Gamesa takeover...
US jobless claims data released at 12:30 pm GMT today came in below 200k once again. Market expected reading to come in at 205k, following last week's...
The Australian dollar is one of the best performing G10 currencies today. A stellar jobs report for February can be named as a reason behind the move as...
