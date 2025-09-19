📆 ECB preview: 50 bp rate hike at risk
The European Central Bank is scheduled to announce the rate decision today at 1:15 pm GMT with ECB President Lagarde holding a post-meeting press conference...
Market news
The most significant event of the month is behind us: the Fed has finally decided on its first interest rate cut this year. Today is also a "Triple Witching Day," when futures and options contracts on stocks and indices expire, which naturally signals the end of the quarter. This period can...
BOJ kept the policy rate at 0.50% in a 7–2 split; Hajime Takata and Naoki Tamura voted for a hike to 0.75%. A new step toward normalization: BOJ will begin selling its ETF (and J-REIT) holdings, with guidelines of ~¥620bn/year for ETFs, equivalent to about 0.05% of daily trading...
Micron Technologies is one of the world’s leading manufacturers of semiconductor memory and technology solutions for a wide range of applications, from personal computers and data centers to mobile devices and the automotive sector. The company was founded in 1978 and has since consistently developed...
Thursday's session on equity markets sees Credit Suisse (CSGN.CH) shares up nearly 30%, having yesterday received a guarantee of support from the SNB...
European indices open higher after Credit Suisse takes steps to improve liquidity DAX jumps over 200 points at session launch ECB...
US indices bounced off the daily lows but bulls were unable to fully erase declines. S&P 500 dropped 0.70%, Dow Jones moved 0.87% lower and Russell...
Global equities pared some losses in the evening after it was reported that Swiss authorities and Credit Suisse are discussing ways to stabilize the bank....
European indices recorded heavy losses on Wednesday, with Dax down 3.27% after Credit Suisse woes renewed concerns over the health of the global banking...
First Republic Bank (FRC.US) stock cratered 23% as turmoil surrounding Credit Suisse rattled the broader banking sector, especially smaller banks. Also...
OIL.WTI trades more than 8.0% lower on Wednesday as troubles in the global banking sector overshadowed the bullish outlook for oil demand. OPEC expects...
GBPUSD pair and UK100 futures contracts which are tied to the British FTSE100 index fell sharply today as investors dumped riskier assets amid ongoing...
Uncertainty around Credit Suisse (CSGN.CH) is overshadowing published macro readings and other economic pain today, with new information regarding the...
Maritime container freight company ZIM Integrated Shipping (ZIM.US) showed optimistic results for the full year 2022, and since then the price of its stock...
Silver price surged to over $22.38 per ounce during, a level not seen since early February after Credit Suisse woes renewed concerns over the health of...
Publication of report from the US Department of Energy caused some moves on the oil market. Crude inventories jumped more than expected while...
US indices launched today's cash trading sharply lower Retail sales fall slightly more than expected PPI fell unexpectedly Credit...
Dynamically losing banks spoil the mood on all markets BMW optimistic about the future Wednesday's session on European markets...
US retail sales data for February was released at 1:30 pm GMT and did not trigger any major moves on the markets. Highlights of the report: • Headline:...
Euro is the worst performing G10 currency today as concerns over the banking sector renewed. Credit Suisse stock plunged to new record low after the lender's...
Markets were rather calm during the Asian session and as European cash sessions opened drew closer. However, things took a U-turn following European cash...
European stock market indices resumed slide today following the cash session open. A bounce we observed yesterday turned out to be short-lived and today's...
A relief on the markets triggered by actions of US authorities over the weekend, aimed at containing risk from SVB collapse, turned out to be short-lived....
