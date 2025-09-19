Chart of the day - AUDJPY (15.03.2023)
Monthly activity data from China was released during the Asian trading session and turned out to be mixed. This was the first monthly activity reading...
The most significant event of the month is behind us: the Fed has finally decided on its first interest rate cut this year. Today is also a "Triple Witching Day," when futures and options contracts on stocks and indices expire, which naturally signals the end of the quarter. This period can...
BOJ kept the policy rate at 0.50% in a 7–2 split; Hajime Takata and Naoki Tamura voted for a hike to 0.75%. A new step toward normalization: BOJ will begin selling its ETF (and J-REIT) holdings, with guidelines of ~¥620bn/year for ETFs, equivalent to about 0.05% of daily trading...
Micron Technologies is one of the world’s leading manufacturers of semiconductor memory and technology solutions for a wide range of applications, from personal computers and data centers to mobile devices and the automotive sector. The company was founded in 1978 and has since consistently developed...
The results of Inditex (ITX.ES) have already been published and the textile company has once again set new benchmarks for sales and record profits. Despite...
European indices set for flat opening US retail sales data expected to show a small drop in February Second-tier data from EMU and...
US indices finished yesterday's session significantly higher as markets recovered following the SVB-related sell-off. S&P 500 gained 1.65%,...
On Tuesday, the market could see a drop in risk aversion The recent panic in the stock market, which was linked to the problems of the banking sector...
Apple (AAPL.US) shares lost sharply after the announcement that it was delaying bonus payments to some employees and halting the hiring of new employees...
The upcoming implementation of the Filecoin Virtual Machine (FVM) has triggered more activity on the Filecoin network, with the price of the cryptocurrency...
Wall Street up sharply at start of session CPI reading does not surprise Local bank stocks rebound dynamically after yesterday's...
CPI inflation data from the United States for February was released today at 12:30 pm GMT and came in-line with market expectations. Headline CPI decelerated...
12:30 pm GMT - US, CPI inflation for February. Headline. Actual: 6.0% YoY. Expected: 6.0% YoY. Previous: 6.4% YoY Core. Actual: 5.5%...
Markets in Europe gain ahead of CPI reading US bank listings up sharply ahead of US session opening Tuesday's session on European...
Micron (MU.US) and other memory companies currently have a major problem, large inventories of unsold merchandise which drives memory prices down significantly....
Situation on the markets have calmed following a chaotic end of the previous week and a volatile launch of this week. While developments in the US banking...
Crisis-ridden Switzerland's second-largest bank, Credit Suisse (CSGN.CH) has released its annual report with a delay caused by a subpoena from the...
USDJPY has been trading lower as of late. The pair halted previous upward move at the 200-session moving average last week and a pullback was launched...
European indices set for slightly higher opening US CPI inflation expected to have decelerated in February Short-term US yields climb...
US indices finished yesterday's trading lower, following a volatile session. S&P 500 dropped 0.15%, Dow Jones moved 0.28% lower and Russell...
The first session in Europe this week ended with declines in the main stock indices. The DAX lost more than 3%, the CAC 40 lost 2.9% and the FTSE 100...
Investors' attention during this week's first market session was primarily focused on the equity market, which reacted directly to updates on liquidity...
During today's session, we have seen increased volatility not only in the stock market, but also in the commodities market. Due to the discount on...
