Bitcoin returns above the $24,000 level📈
The second part of Monday's market session brings a significant improvement in sentiment in traditional markets, where Wall Street negated early declines....
Market news
The most significant event of the month is behind us: the Fed has finally decided on its first interest rate cut this year. Today is also a "Triple Witching Day," when futures and options contracts on stocks and indices expire, which naturally signals the end of the quarter. This period can...
BOJ kept the policy rate at 0.50% in a 7–2 split; Hajime Takata and Naoki Tamura voted for a hike to 0.75%. A new step toward normalization: BOJ will begin selling its ETF (and J-REIT) holdings, with guidelines of ~¥620bn/year for ETFs, equivalent to about 0.05% of daily trading...
Micron Technologies is one of the world’s leading manufacturers of semiconductor memory and technology solutions for a wide range of applications, from personal computers and data centers to mobile devices and the automotive sector. The company was founded in 1978 and has since consistently developed...
US indices try to make up for early losses More banks on the brink of bankruptcy ZIM shares up after earnings release The...
Cryptocurrencies rebounded despite the still-uncertain situation in the U.S. banking sector, following the euphorically received intervention by regulators....
Markets in Europe in panic over problems in banking sector Market expectations for rate rises significantly downwards Monday's...
A lot has happened over the past few days in the US banking sector. Silicon Valley Bank collapsed in the aftermath of a bank run and taking huge losses...
WTI crude oil quotations are slipping towards USD 72.7 per barrel, thus reaching a nearly 6% drop on a daily basis. Panic on the markets due to fears of...
Credit Suisse (CSGN.CH) shares are losing more than 11% during today's session on a wave of panic surrounding the financial sector. The gloomy...
US banking sector issues are currently the main theme on the markets around the globe. While it looks like actions undertaken by Federal Reserve, US Treasury...
US index futures traded significantly higher this morning after the Fed and US Treasury stepped in to limit contagion risk from SVB collapse. Emergency...
Relief on the markets caused by Fed and US Treasury intervention into SVB collapse and Signature Bank regulatory shutdown was short-lived. European markets...
European indices launched today's trading little changed after Fed and US Treasury stepped in to limit contagion risk from SVB collapse. However, issues...
A combination of 'risk appetite' sentiments fueled by hope around a 'helpful Fed' and banking sector problems has put downward pressure...
European indices set for flat opening, US futures surge Fed and US Treasury launch emergency programme for banks Key US CPI and retail...
Some relief can be spotted on US index futures at the beginning of a new week as US authorities stepped in to limited fallout from SVB and Signature...
European indices finished today's session lower on Friday, with Dax easing 1.31% led by financials as traders weighed signs of stress in the US...
DocuSign (DOCU.US) shares fell roughly 20.0% on Friday despite the leading provider of electronic signature solutions posted better than expected financial...
The listing of US-based Silicon Valley Bank Financial (SIVB.US) has been halted following a decision by California regulator FDIC to suspend its operations....
Focus next week will be on US inflation and retail sales data as the FOMC March meeting looms large. Traders from Europe will also pay attention to the...
Yesterday, the financial sector in the US recorded the biggest decline in almost 3 years. The sell-off also affected banks on other global stock exchanges....
Gold prices rose nearly 2% to above $1865, while silver surges almost 4.0% an ounce on Friday, as the latest NFP report put pressure on the US dollar....
