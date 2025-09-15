Inflation in Eurozone in line with expectations 📌EURUSD above 1.15
9 AM GMT, Eurozone – May Inflation Data: CPI (m/m): Actual 0.0%; Forecast 0.0%; Previous 0.6% CPI (y/y): Actual 1.9%; Forecast 1.9%;...
Market news
Bitcoin hovers around $115,000, holding on to recent gains as the week begins. The sentiment weakened slightly after Nasdaq and S&P 500 futures dipped on reports of an antitrust investigation into Nvidia. Ethereum is down more than 2.5%, falling to $4,500. The U.S. dollar is weakening, but...
Micron is up 10% today to $153 per share after Citi raised its price target to $175 (from $150). The upcycle in the memory market remains intact thanks to high barriers to entry, thus limited supply, and stronger-than-expected demand — especially from data centers and AI. Micron will report...
Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE), headquartered in Houston, Texas, is one of the key players in the enterprise technology solutions market. The company was established in 2015 following the split of the original Hewlett-Packard company, which allowed it to focus on delivering advanced IT products and...
Natural gas futures (NATGAS) slightly losses today after rising for third consecutive sessions in a row, driven by forecasts of intense heat across the...
Stock markets climb despite oil prices hovering near the highest since January levels Fed decision, new inflation projections and Powell's press...
Swedish Riksbank holds decided to cut interest rates by 25 bps to 2% vs 2% exp. and 2.25%% previously. The USDSEK pair gains 0.24%, rising to the key resistance...
Despite holding interest rates steady this week, the Bank of Japan (BoJ) is keeping markets on alert with subtle warnings about inflation. Governor Kazuo...
UK CPI YoY in May: 3.4% (Forecast 3.3%, Previous 3.5%) Core CPI YoY: 3.5% vs 3.5% exp. and 3.8% previously Services CPI YoY: 4.7% vs 4.8% exp....
US indices edge higher, recovering yesterday’s losses, despite oil prices hovering still above $76 amid persistent Middle East tensions. European...
Wall Street investors began trading in mixed moods amid continued geopolitical and trade uncertainty. There was also disappointing data from the US. US500...
The meeting with President Trump and his national security team in the White House Situation Room is supposedly taking place right now, having started...
In recent minutes, there has been information that the United States is moving fighter jets from other parts of the world to the Middle East, which is...
Natural gas prices are potentially breaking out of a month-long consolidation, reaching their highest levels since early April. The price has breached...
Coinbase Global, Inc. (COIN.US) is seeking approval from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) to offer its customers blockchain-based shares...
Stock market indices are down on Tuesday due to further military escalation between Israel and Iran, which in an extreme scenario threatens to increase...
Oil Oil prices continue their ascent after yesterday's limited sell-off, driven by persistent tensions between Israel and Iran. Israel has indicated...
The sentiment in Europe is gloomy, as investors weigh the dim prospects of a Middle East ceasefire and rising tensions among G7 leaders. The indices are...
United States - Retail Sales Data for May: Retail Sales: Actual: -0.9% MoM; forecast -0.5% MoM; previous 0.1% MoM; Core Retail Sales:...
The Bank of Japan left its short-term interest rate unchanged at 0.5% and unanimously maintained the existing bond purchase reduction schedule through...
10:00 AM BST, Germany - German ZEW Current Conditions for June: actual -72.0; forecast -74.0; previous -82.0; 10:00 AM BST, Germany - German...
European stock indices declined sharply amid growing geopolitical tensions, with Germany’s DAX down 1.0%, France’s CAC 40 off 0.8%, and Spain’s...
The key macroeconomic report today will be the release of U.S. retail sales data for May. The consensus expects a drop of as much as 0.5% MoM, compared...
