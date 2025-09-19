The main crypto bank could be liquidated: Silvergate Capital
Major Crypto Bank Dismantled: Silvergate The shares of the bank specialized in cryptocurrency transactions Silvergate Capital (SI.US) and listed on...
CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 76% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you understand how CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money
Market news
The most significant event of the month is behind us: the Fed has finally decided on its first interest rate cut this year. Today is also a "Triple Witching Day," when futures and options contracts on stocks and indices expire, which naturally signals the end of the quarter. This period can...
More
BOJ kept the policy rate at 0.50% in a 7–2 split; Hajime Takata and Naoki Tamura voted for a hike to 0.75%. A new step toward normalization: BOJ will begin selling its ETF (and J-REIT) holdings, with guidelines of ~¥620bn/year for ETFs, equivalent to about 0.05% of daily trading...
More
Micron Technologies is one of the world’s leading manufacturers of semiconductor memory and technology solutions for a wide range of applications, from personal computers and data centers to mobile devices and the automotive sector. The company was founded in 1978 and has since consistently developed...
More
Major Crypto Bank Dismantled: Silvergate The shares of the bank specialized in cryptocurrency transactions Silvergate Capital (SI.US) and listed on...
Indices on the Old Continent lose in the first phase of today's session DAX failed to break above the highs of the last consolidation...
Swiss bank Credit Suisse (CSGN.CH) is constantly under downward pressure. Today, the shares are losing more than 5.0% following the announcement that the...
Cryptocurrencies are weakening again and Bitcoin is trading at $21,700 as the market circulated fear following news of the termination of Silvergate Capital...
Gold price took a hit earlier this week with hawkish Powell being the prime reason behind the move. Fed Chair strongly hinted during his semiannual testimonies...
European indices launch session flat Jobless claims and US natural gas storage report Market odds for 50 bp FOMC rate hike in March...
US indices finished yesterday's trading mixed - S&P 500 gained 0.14%, Dow Jones moved 0.18% lower, Nasdaq added 0.40% and Russell 2000...
European finished today's session slightly higher, with DAX 40 adding 0.46% and FTSE 100 gaining 0.13%. German industrial production growth beat...
CrowdStrike (CRWD.US) stock is trading over 3.5% higher after the cybersecurity company reported better than expected Q4 financial results and upbeat financial...
Publication of report from the US Department of Energy failed to trigger big moves on the oil market. Crude inventories fell unexpectedly while gasoline...
Fed Chair Powell started the second session of semi-annual testimonies before Congress. Below we will present some key takeaways from the Q&A...
The Bank of Canada left its benchmark interest rate unchanged at the effective lower bound of 4.50 %, as widely expected and stated that it will continue...
US indices launched today's cash trading in mixed moods ADP well above expectations Second day of Powell's testimony Tesla...
USDCAD is one of the pairs that will be on watch this afternoon. There is a number of events scheduled that could move the pair. ADP employment report...
European indices expected to open slightly lower Bank of Canada rate decision, second day of Powell's testimony ADP report expected...
German industrial production data and retail sales data for January was released today at 7:00 am GMT. Data came in mixed with industrial production beating...
US indices finished yesterday's trading significantly lower following a hawkish testimony from Fed Chair Powell. Powell hinted that Fed is ready...
Global indices fell sharply on Tuesday, with DAX down 0.6%, Dow Jones is trading 1.4% lower, after Fed Chair Powell during his testimony in front of...
Rivian (RIVN.US) stock fell over 12.0% on Tuesday after EV producer announced plans to sell $1.3 billion of “green” convertible senior notes...
GBPUSD plunged below $1.19, while AUDUSD lost 1.9% as traders damped riskier assets and rushed towards greenback following Fed Chair Powell's...
The selected country of residence is not operated. Please choose a different country.
Changing the language affects the change of regulator