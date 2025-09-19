China indices are weakening 📉 CHNComp is losing 1,5%
Chinese indices came under pressure today. CHNComp is losing 1.5%, HKComp is trading nearly 1.5% lower. China's foreign minister indicated that...
The most significant event of the month is behind us: the Fed has finally decided on its first interest rate cut this year. Today is also a "Triple Witching Day," when futures and options contracts on stocks and indices expire, which naturally signals the end of the quarter. This period can...
BOJ kept the policy rate at 0.50% in a 7–2 split; Hajime Takata and Naoki Tamura voted for a hike to 0.75%. A new step toward normalization: BOJ will begin selling its ETF (and J-REIT) holdings, with guidelines of ~¥620bn/year for ETFs, equivalent to about 0.05% of daily trading...
Micron Technologies is one of the world’s leading manufacturers of semiconductor memory and technology solutions for a wide range of applications, from personal computers and data centers to mobile devices and the automotive sector. The company was founded in 1978 and has since consistently developed...
Testimony of FED chairman Jerome Powell in front of Congress has just started. Initially indices moved lower and dollar strengthened after remarks regarding...
Text of Powell's testimony has just been released and did not cause any moves on the market. Here are the key remarks from Powell: US short-term...
US indices launched today's cash trading slightly lower Powell to deliver semiannual testimony in US Congress at 3:00 pm BST Cara Therapeutics...
Senator Mark Warner has conveyed that a cross-party group of 12 U.S. senators will introduce legislation today giving the U.S. Secretary of Commerce new...
Oil: Russia exports record amounts of diesel to Brazil (oil state) Russia has also started exporting diesel to Saudi Arabia (also an oil state) There...
Wall Street Journal's Nick Timiraos in latest piece wrote that "Powell is likely to caution on Capitol Hill that strong economic activity this...
Old Continent mixed before Powell testimony Zalando gains after strong financial results The mood on the Old Continent is under...
Fed Chair Powell will appear before the US House Financial Services Committee today at 3:00 pm GMT for the first day of his two-day semi-annual testimony...
The Reserve Bank of Australia announced the rate decision overnight. The main interest rate was hiked by 25 basis points to 3.60%, in-line with market...
According to reports from Bloomberg, which reached the Meta Platforms (META.US) report, the company is planning further layoffs of thousands of employees,...
European stock market indices trade higher for another day in a row. This comes in spite of a rather mixed Wall Street session yesterday and a mixed trading...
European indices launched today's cash session little changed Powell to deliver semiannual testimony in US Congress Speeches...
US indices finished yesterday's trading mixed with major Wall Street indices experiencing rather small moves. S&P 500 added 0.07%, Dow Jones...
Major European indices finished today's session higher, with DAX rose 0.48%, the highest since January 2022, whileCAC40 reached new all-time high...
Lordstown Motors (RIDE.US) shares fell around 5.0% after the EV maker reported a wider than expected quarterly loss and delivered only 3 Endurance vehicles...
French CAC40 index is trading 0.4% higher on Monday around fresh all-time high, boosted by gains in luxury stocks such as LVMH (MC.FR) , Kering (KER.FR)...
Euro is once again pressuring the US Dollar, while indices extend Friday's gains and US yields remain stable. The bulls remain strong above the...
Aston Martin (AML.UK) share price continues its dynamic growth after the publication of superb financial results. The icing on the cake was the good performance...
US indices launched today's cash trading higher Lower yields support tech sector Tesla (TSLA.US) cut prices on its most expensive models Three...
