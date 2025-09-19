DE30 tests 15,500 resistance again, Lufthansa jumps 5% on upbeat guidance
European stock market indices trade up to 1% higher DE30 makes another attempt at breaking above 15,500 pts zone Lufthansa jumps...
The most significant event of the month is behind us: the Fed has finally decided on its first interest rate cut this year. Today is also a "Triple Witching Day," when futures and options contracts on stocks and indices expire, which naturally signals the end of the quarter. This period can...
BOJ kept the policy rate at 0.50% in a 7–2 split; Hajime Takata and Naoki Tamura voted for a hike to 0.75%. A new step toward normalization: BOJ will begin selling its ETF (and J-REIT) holdings, with guidelines of ~¥620bn/year for ETFs, equivalent to about 0.05% of daily trading...
Micron Technologies is one of the world’s leading manufacturers of semiconductor memory and technology solutions for a wide range of applications, from personal computers and data centers to mobile devices and the automotive sector. The company was founded in 1978 and has since consistently developed...
Cryptocurrencies are on watch as potentially another collapse is brewing on the markets. Concerns are mounting over the financial condition of Silvergate...
European indices set for higher opening US services ISM on watch after last month's huge jump Cryptocurrencies sink on Silvergate...
US indices snapped a losing streak and finished yesterday's trading higher. S&P 500 gained 0.76%, Nasdaq added 0.73% and Dow Jones moved...
European indices erased early losses and finished today's trading higher, with DAX adding 0.15%. Euro Area inflation eased further to...
Silvergate Capital (SI.US) stock fell 53.0% on Thursday after JPMorgan and Canaccord Genuity downgraded the crypto bank a day after the company delayed...
Salesforce (CRM.US) stock is trading 10.0% higher as the software company posted better than expected quarterly results and issued upbeat guidance. CEO...
Nvidia Corporation (NVDA.US) is not only a major semiconductor producer but also designs a wide range of products, including graphics cards also known...
Novavax (NVAX.US), the maker of Nuvaxovid, an anti-covid-19 drug, had been experiencing strong revenues over the past few years, but these ended with the...
The US Energy Information Administration reported today that domestic supplies of natural gas decreased by -81 billion cubic feet for the week ended February...
US indices launched today's cash trading mostly lower Latest US data point to potential formation of wage spiral Tesla (TSLA.US) stock...
The US dollar strengthened sharply after today's data, while yields jumped above 4% as labor costs in Q4 unexpectedly increased 3.2% QoQ from 2.0%...
Important decision at Friday's low. W1 chart The DAX / DE30 gave up the week's gains, slipping below the 78.6% retracement and approaching...
The number of Americans filling for unemployment benefits was 0.190 million in the week ended February 25, compared to 0.192 million reported in the previous...
Minutes from the latest ECB meeting have just been released, however did not cause any major moves on the market as discussions took place 3 weeks...
European indices trade slightly lower DE30 tests lower limit of the downward channel Covestro drops after disappointing Q1 guidance Major...
The U.S. House Foreign Affairs Committee on Wednesday voted in favor of legislation that would give Joe Biden the power to effectively ban TikTok in...
Flash CPI figures for February from the European Monetary Union (euro area) were released at 10:00 am GMT today. German print released yesterday showed...
EUR could be on the move later today when the CPI report for February from the euro area and ECB minutes are released at 10:00 am GMT and 12:30 pm GMT,...
DAX futures point to slightly lower opening of European session EUR traders look forward to CPI data and ECB minutes Speeches from...
