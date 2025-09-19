BREAKING: USD weakens after downbeat Consumer Confidence data
US Conference Board Consumer Confidence index decreased to 102.9 in February, from the previous month's 107.1 and wel below market expectations...
Market news
The most significant event of the month is behind us: the Fed has finally decided on its first interest rate cut this year. Today is also a "Triple Witching Day," when futures and options contracts on stocks and indices expire, which naturally signals the end of the quarter. This period can...
BOJ kept the policy rate at 0.50% in a 7–2 split; Hajime Takata and Naoki Tamura voted for a hike to 0.75%. A new step toward normalization: BOJ will begin selling its ETF (and J-REIT) holdings, with guidelines of ~¥620bn/year for ETFs, equivalent to about 0.05% of daily trading...
Micron Technologies is one of the world’s leading manufacturers of semiconductor memory and technology solutions for a wide range of applications, from personal computers and data centers to mobile devices and the automotive sector. The company was founded in 1978 and has since consistently developed...
US indices launched today's cash trading lower BofA takes into consideration that FED may raise rates to 6.0% Target (TGT.US) under...
Investment thesis Taking advantage of the battery of business data and the current macroeconomic context, we will explore in our next analysis the situation...
The Canadian economy stagnated at0.0% in latest quarter, following a 0.7% growth in Q3. On an annualized basis the economy decreased to...
The Baltic Dry Index soared to 5-week highs and has risen more than 80% in the past 7 days The increases were fueled by iron ore shipments to China,...
Oil: Saudi Arabia plans to increase oil export prices for deliveries to Asia Russia halts pipeline oil flows to Poland In spite...
European trade little changed DE30 halts after yesterday's jump Bayer drops almost 5% after disappointing forecasts European...
The British pound caught a bid yesterday with GBPUSD jumping back above the 1.20 mark after last week's pullback. Euphoria related to the Brexit deal,...
Flash CPI reports for February from France and Spain were released today at 7:45 am GMT and 8:00 am GMT, respectively. Expectations were for a slight acceleration...
European indices set for flat opening Flash CPI data for February from France and Spain Conference Board consumer confidence index...
US indices finished yesterday's trading slightly higher. S&P 500 jumped 0.31%, Dow Jones added 0.22% and Nasdaq moved 0.63% higher. Russell...
European indices finished the first session of the week higher, with the DAX adding 1.13%, boosted by tech, travel and leisure stocks. Commerzbank...
Fisker (FSR.US) rose sharply on Monday after the EV maker confirmed that the deliveries of SUV Ocean models will be launched in spring. Company also upholds...
Shares of companies which operate on the uranium market, including Cameco (CCJ.US), Denison Mines (DNN.US) or Uranium Energy Corp (UEC.US), which is the...
EUR appreciated strongly against USD during the European session, however bullish momentum lost its steam in the evening as markets digested fresh comments...
Major Wall Street initiatives launched today's trading in upbeat moods, however moods soured later in the session partially due to Fed's Jefferson...
EURUSD fell sharply on Friday to its lowest level since early January, however sentiment improved after the weekend. EUR strengthened on Monday partially...
Today's session is being marked by an improvement in market sentiment. The euro is bouncing back against the US dollar after the price tested an important...
Cryptocurrencies at the start of the week are trying to make up for declines from the weekend, when Bitcoin retreated below $23,000 on a wave of disappointing ...
US indices launched today's cash trading higher US durable goods orders fall more than expected Union Pacific (UNP.US) stock surges...
