NATGAS price at highest level from 1st February 📈
NATGAS rebounds after huge declines Last week, the price posted a 12% increase, the highest 5-day gain since October 2022 Freeport terminal volume...
Market news
The most significant event of the month is behind us: the Fed has finally decided on its first interest rate cut this year. Today is also a "Triple Witching Day," when futures and options contracts on stocks and indices expire, which naturally signals the end of the quarter. This period can...
BOJ kept the policy rate at 0.50% in a 7–2 split; Hajime Takata and Naoki Tamura voted for a hike to 0.75%. A new step toward normalization: BOJ will begin selling its ETF (and J-REIT) holdings, with guidelines of ~¥620bn/year for ETFs, equivalent to about 0.05% of daily trading...
Micron Technologies is one of the world’s leading manufacturers of semiconductor memory and technology solutions for a wide range of applications, from personal computers and data centers to mobile devices and the automotive sector. The company was founded in 1978 and has since consistently developed...
UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak met at Windsor with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen today to discuss Brexit. more precisely, to discuss...
European indices trade higher DE30 below key resistance zone Commerzbank (CBK.DE) returns to DAX index Major European indices launched today's...
US natural gas prices once again launch a new week with an upward move. NATGAS continues upward movement launched on Friday. This move was triggered by...
European indices set for slightly higher opening Second-tier data from the United States UK PM Sunak meets EC President von der Leyen...
Indices from Asia-Pacific traded lower at the beginning of a new week. Nikkei dropped 0.1%, S&P/ASX 200 traded 1.1% lower, Kospi slumped 0.9%...
European indices finished today's session lower, with DAX 40 falling 1.72% to its lowest level since February 1st, after hotter-than-expected inflation...
Beyond Meat (BYND.US) stock jumped more than 15% on Friday after producers of plant-based meat substitutes posted a narrower-than-expected loss in Q4,...
Fed's Bullard, which is known for his hawkish approach, unexpectedly provided some slightly dovish comments, which managed to halt the downward move...
FOMC minutes are already behind us and now markets' attention shifts to ECB minutes, scheduled for Thursday. However, investors will also tune in for...
Hotter than expected PCE figures sparked a massive sell-off on Wall Street and later comments from two FED members - Mester and Jefferson provided more...
The University of Michigan consumer sentiment for the US was revised higher to 67 in February, the highest since January 2022, from a preliminary of 66.4....
US indices launched today's cash trading sharply lower Core PCE inflation above expectations Carvana (CVNA.US) stock plunges 13.0%...
Futures tied to major Wall Street indices fell sharply after publication of latest data pack for January. Attention was mostly on PCE inflation data and...
Data pack for January: • Headline PCE inflation: 5.4% YoY vs 5.0% YoY expected (5.0% YoY previously) • Core PCE inflation: 4.7% YoY vs...
Bitcoin is still hovering around $24,000 and its volatility has been noticeably limited for several days, which historically preceding sudden price movements....
European indices erases early gains Investor attention turns to PCE inflation report BASF down sharply after weak results and...
The US dollar is one of the best performing G10 currencies around two hours ahead of the release of US core PCE data for January. PCE is the Fed's...
Cineworld Group (CINE.UK) shares are losing more than 25% early in today's session following setbacks against a takeover of the struggling company....
EURJPY has seen some moves today. Confirmation hearings from Kazuo Ueda, who is set to replace Kuroda as BoJ chief, provided JPY-volatility while the disappointing...
