Economic calendar: US PCE data, Fed speakers
European indices set to open higher US core PCe seen decelerating slightly in January Mester and Bullard among today's Fed speakers European...
The most significant event of the month is behind us: the Fed has finally decided on its first interest rate cut this year. Today is also a "Triple Witching Day," when futures and options contracts on stocks and indices expire, which naturally signals the end of the quarter. This period can...
BOJ kept the policy rate at 0.50% in a 7–2 split; Hajime Takata and Naoki Tamura voted for a hike to 0.75%. A new step toward normalization: BOJ will begin selling its ETF (and J-REIT) holdings, with guidelines of ~¥620bn/year for ETFs, equivalent to about 0.05% of daily trading...
Micron Technologies is one of the world’s leading manufacturers of semiconductor memory and technology solutions for a wide range of applications, from personal computers and data centers to mobile devices and the automotive sector. The company was founded in 1978 and has since consistently developed...
Wall Street indices had a volatile session yesterday but have ultimately finished trading with decent gains. S&P 500 gained 0.53%, Dow Jones...
European indices finished today's session mostly higher, with the benchmark Stoxx 600 adding 0.1% and the German DAX rising nearly 0.5%, thanks...
Lucid Motors (LCID.US) shares fell over 17.0% on Thursday after the EV manufacturer posted disappointing revenue figures and a major drop in orders in...
Major Wall Street indices launched Thursday's session higher, however upbeat sentiment faded away later on and stock resumed recent downward correction,...
Publication of report from the US Department of Energy failed to trigger big moves on the oil market. Crude inventories jumped more than expected...
The US Energy Information Administration reported today that domestic supplies of natural gas decreased by -71 billion cubic feet for the week ended February...
US indices launched today's cash trading higher Claims fell unexpectedly US GDP revised lower in Q4 Nvidia and Alibaba posted better...
US GDP data for Q4 2022 was revised lower to 2.7% from initial reading 2.9%. The updated estimates primarily reflected a downward revision to...
Bitcoin is weakening again and slipping below $24,000 although Wall Street futures are trading slightly higher today, and the FOMC minutes failed to significantly...
Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA.US) stock jumped 6.0% before the opening bell after the Chinese e-commerce giant posted better-than-expected Q3 financial...
Bullish market sentiment in Europe Eurozone inflation revised slightly upwards Mercedes-Benz begins cooperation with Google Thursday's...
Central Bank of Republic of Turkey announced its latest rate decision today at 11:00 am GMT. Median expectation among economists surveyed by Bloomberg...
This week marks the first anniversary of the Russian invasion of Ukraine. While the conflict was expected to be short-lived, the reality turned out to...
Nvidia (NVDA.US) is gaining nearly 8% ahead of the Wall Street open as revenue and earnings beat analysts' expectations. Wall Street's...
EURUSD has been trading lower since the beginning of February. The main currency pair pulled back almost 4% off the daily high reached on February 2, 2023....
European indices set for slightly higher opening Revisions of European CPI data and US GDP data CBRT expected to cut rates by 50...
US indices finished yesterday's trading mixed. S&P 500 dropped 0.16%, Dow Jones moved 0.26% lower, Nasdaq gained 0.13% and Russell 2000 added...
European indices finished today's session lower with Stoxx 600down 0.4% dragged down by mining and banks sectors. DAX closed slightly above...
Minutes from the latest FOMC meeting were hawkish but investors were expecting this narrative. The document did not present many new information regarding...
