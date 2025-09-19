BREAKING: USD sees little reaction to FOMC Minutes
Minutes from the latest FOMC meeting has just been released. The publication was perceived as hawkish but initially did not triggered any major moves on...
Market news
The most significant event of the month is behind us: the Fed has finally decided on its first interest rate cut this year. Today is also a "Triple Witching Day," when futures and options contracts on stocks and indices expire, which naturally signals the end of the quarter. This period can...
BOJ kept the policy rate at 0.50% in a 7–2 split; Hajime Takata and Naoki Tamura voted for a hike to 0.75%. A new step toward normalization: BOJ will begin selling its ETF (and J-REIT) holdings, with guidelines of ~¥620bn/year for ETFs, equivalent to about 0.05% of daily trading...
Micron Technologies is one of the world’s leading manufacturers of semiconductor memory and technology solutions for a wide range of applications, from personal computers and data centers to mobile devices and the automotive sector. The company was founded in 1978 and has since consistently developed...
Palo Alto Networks (PANW.US) stock jumped over 11.0% on Wednesday after the cybersecurity company posted upbeat second quarter financial results and lifted...
Bitcoin Let's start today's analysis with Bitcoin chart. Looking at the D1 interval, one can notice that despite several attempts, the price...
Tesla - manufacturer of self-driving cars Tesla (TSLA.US) stock came under pressure last week after news that the company's full self-driving ("FSD")...
The last FOMC meeting ended with a 25 basis point hike and, until recently, the market had assumed that we were close to the end of the current tightening...
US indices launched today's cash trading slighlty higher FOMC minutes due at 7:00 pm GMT Baidu (BIDU.US) stock surges on upbeat revenue...
James Bullard, chair of the St.Louis Fed hawkishly commented on monetary policy today and we see further eurodollar's decline. According to Bullard,...
Shell (SHEL.UK) is doing well even though the winter supply problems and energy crisis have not materialized. Natural gas is seeing unprecedented...
The Australian dollar is the worst performing G10 currency today, dragged down by disappointing macro data. Australia's seasonally adjusted wage price...
European markets drop after weak sessions in Asia and US Investor attention turns to FOMC minutes Morgan Stanley rating boosts...
German IFO Institute published the latest survey data for February today at 9:00 am GMT. Data came in mostly in-line with market expectations with headline...
New Zealand dollar is the top performing G10 currency today. Strength of NZD is driven by the rate hike announced by the Reserve Bank of New Zealand earlier...
European indices set for flat opening of the cash session FOMC minutes due at 7:00 pm GMT German IFO data for February, Nvidia earnings European...
Wall Street dropped hard during the first session after a long weekend. S&P 500 dropped 2.00%, Dow Jones moved 2.06% lower, Nasdaq plunged 2.50%...
European indices finished today's session lower, with Dax down 0.52% as private sector activity unexpectedly grew much faster than anticipated in...
Gas price continues to move lower and confirmed the breakout from the consolidation zone. Fundamentals factors remain negative and even signs of strong...
Vir Biotechnology (VIR.US) shares rose over 8.0% on Tuesday after Goldman Sachs upgraded the immunology company to buy from neutral and lifted...
The major cryptocurrency is once again trying to rise above $25,000, something it has failed to do several times over the past week. Indexes in the US,...
EURUSD pair dropped sharply following the release of latest PMI data from the US, however buyers quickly regained control supported by another slew of...
The first session on Wall Street this week did not start favorable for bulls. Yesterday, due to the celebration of Presidents' Day trading in the US...
