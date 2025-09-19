US OPEN: Wall Street extends sell off after PMI reports
US indices launched today's cash trading lower Flash PMI's above expectations Walmart (WMT.US) and Home Depot (HD.US) under pressure...
CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 76% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you understand how CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money
Market news
The most significant event of the month is behind us: the Fed has finally decided on its first interest rate cut this year. Today is also a "Triple Witching Day," when futures and options contracts on stocks and indices expire, which naturally signals the end of the quarter. This period can...
More
BOJ kept the policy rate at 0.50% in a 7–2 split; Hajime Takata and Naoki Tamura voted for a hike to 0.75%. A new step toward normalization: BOJ will begin selling its ETF (and J-REIT) holdings, with guidelines of ~¥620bn/year for ETFs, equivalent to about 0.05% of daily trading...
More
Micron Technologies is one of the world’s leading manufacturers of semiconductor memory and technology solutions for a wide range of applications, from personal computers and data centers to mobile devices and the automotive sector. The company was founded in 1978 and has since consistently developed...
More
US indices launched today's cash trading lower Flash PMI's above expectations Walmart (WMT.US) and Home Depot (HD.US) under pressure...
• The S&P Global US Manufacturing PMI rose to 47.8 in February from 46.9 in January, well above market forecasts of 47.3 flash...
Wall Street ignored sharply better-than-forecast results from analysts for the largest US supermarket chain Walmart (WMT.US) for Q4 2022 though and focused...
Oil US oil inventories have climbed above a 5-year range for this period of year, signaling a significant oversupply of the commodity There...
Canada retail sales data for December was released at 1:30 pm GMT. Report turned out to be mixed and caused some moves on the markets. Highlights...
Stock markets from the Old Continent mixed ahead of US PMI readings ZEW sentiment surprises to the upside Shoe maker of Nike...
Home Depot Inc. (HD.US) shares fell over 4.0% before the opening bell after the home improvement retail giant posted disappointing sales figures and issued...
European carbon contracts (EMISS) have today knocked out historic peaks at €100. The driving force behind the quotations continues to be low...
NZDCAD is the currency pair that may see some moves in the coming hours. Release of Canadian CPI data for January, scheduled for 1:30 pm GMT today, is...
German ZEW indices for February were released today at 10:00 am GMT. Both, economic sentiment and current conditions, indices showed decent beats. Economic...
The Canadian dollar is weakening against the U.S. dollar ahead of an inflation reading from Canada, which will be announced at 1:30 pm GMT. The Bank...
Flash PMI indices from France and Germany were released this morning at 8:15 am GMT and 8:30 am GMT, respectively. French data turned out to be mixed...
European indices set for slightly lower opening Flash PMI indices for February from Europe and US Earnings from Walmart, Home Depot...
Indices from Asia-Pacific traded mixed today. Nikkei and S&P/ASX 200 dropped 0.2% each, Kospi and Nifty 50 gained 0.1% while indices from China...
Major European indices finished today's session mostly lower, with Dax closing slightly below the flatline as traders brace themselves for the release...
EURUSD briefly plunged last week below the key support at 1.0660, however sellers managed to erase some of the losses during quiet Friday's session....
The bullish momentum of recent months eased in February. The last sessions have been marked by some indecision in the price that ended up consolidating. EUR/USD,...
Copper price rose over 1.5% on Monday as optimism over a potential recovery in China, along with weaker dollar and supply disruptions in Panama provided...
The Australian dollar is the best performing G10 currency today as rising copper prices seem to support the resources-linked currencies amid subdued USD...
One can observe a very important bullish technical signal on the gold chart. The price bounced off major support zone between $ 1820-1830 level, which...
The selected country of residence is not operated. Please choose a different country.
Changing the language affects the change of regulator