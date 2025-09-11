Braze gains 12% on upbeat financial outlook 📌
Braze (BRZE.US) surged as much as 19% pre-market after a strong Q2 fiscal beat and better-than-expected Q3 guidance. However, during the session gains...
Market news
Micron is up 10% today to $153 per share after Citi raised its price target to $175 (from $150). The upcycle in the memory market remains intact thanks to high barriers to entry, thus limited supply, and stronger-than-expected demand — especially from data centers and AI. Micron will report...
Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE), headquartered in Houston, Texas, is one of the key players in the enterprise technology solutions market. The company was established in 2015 following the split of the original Hewlett-Packard company, which allowed it to focus on delivering advanced IT products and...
Slightly higher inflation, strong rebound in claims As expected, CPI inflation for August rose to 2.9% y/y from 2.7% y/y. Core inflation remained elevated at 3.1% y/y. The only surprise was a slightly higher monthly CPI, which rose 0.4% m/m versus expectations of 0.3% m/m. It is worth noting, however,...
The European Commission has fined Alphabet (GOOGL.US) €2.95 billion for anti-competitive practices in the online advertising sector. Regulators found...
US cash markets pared gains following weaker labor market data. The US500 is down 0.12%, while the US100 and US2000 are up 0.25%. The U.S. dollar is falling...
The US30 index ended yesterday's session with a solid gain. Looking at the D1 chart from a technical perspective, the price rebounded from the horizontal...
US labor market data came in poorly. Despite expectations for a reading of around 75,000, the change in employment was ultimately 22,000. The July data...
OIL has just hit its lowest in two weeks following the report that Saudi Arabia is pushing OPEC+ to consider restarting oil production earlier than planned...
01:30 PM BST, Canada - Employment Data for August: Employment Change: actual -65.5K; forecast 4.9K; previous -40.8K; Unemployment...
01:30 PM BST, United States - Employment Data for August: Nonfarm Payrolls: actual 22K; forecast 75K; previous 79K; Unemployment...
Broadcom (AVGO.US) released its third-quarter results, which significantly exceeded market expectations and confirmed the company's growing role in...
The U.S. labor market report for August is quite difficult to estimate, both due to the large amount of noise stemming from tariffs and migration policy,...
10:00 AM BST, Euro Zone - GDP data: GDP (Q2): actual 1.5% YoY; forecast 1.4% YoY; previous 1.5% YoY; GDP (Q2): actual 0.1%...
Today's session on the German stock market was marked by significant changes in the composition of the DAX index. The biggest event was the announcement...
Germany factory orders slides -2.9% MoM vs 0,5% exp. growth expectations and -1% fall in previous reading UK Retail Sales MoM (August): 0.6% (Forecast...
The last day of this week will be one of the key days in the macroeconomic calendar — mainly due to the publication of labor market data in the USA....
Wall Street ended the session with gains – the S&P 500 and Dow Jones both rose by 0.8%, reaching new all-time highs, Nasdaq increased by 1%,...
U.S. indices are climbing today despite a mixed set of ADP and ISM services data. The US100 is up more than 0.5%, while Dow Jones futures (US30) are...
The US services giant Salesforce (CRM.US) loses almost 6% today on disappointing guidance. Salesforce shares are hurt after the company issued...
John Williams from the Federal Reserve Bank of New York remarks on US economy, inflation and interest rates. Treasury and funding markets...
EUR/USD is experiencing significant volatility during the Senate Banking Committee hearing of Donald Trump’s nominee to the Federal Reserve Board...
Cocoa futures extend their downward trend (COCOA: -2%) after U.S. chocolate producer Mondelez International suggested an improvement in raw material supply. According...
