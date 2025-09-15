Morning Wrap (17.06.2025)
The Bank of Japan (BoJ) kept its short-term interest rate at 0.50%, as expected, with a vote of 8–1. It outlined a plan for gradually reducing...
Market news
Bitcoin hovers around $115,000, holding on to recent gains as the week begins. The sentiment weakened slightly after Nasdaq and S&P 500 futures dipped on reports of an antitrust investigation into Nvidia. Ethereum is down more than 2.5%, falling to $4,500. The U.S. dollar is weakening, but...
Micron is up 10% today to $153 per share after Citi raised its price target to $175 (from $150). The upcycle in the memory market remains intact thanks to high barriers to entry, thus limited supply, and stronger-than-expected demand — especially from data centers and AI. Micron will report...
Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE), headquartered in Houston, Texas, is one of the key players in the enterprise technology solutions market. The company was established in 2015 following the split of the original Hewlett-Packard company, which allowed it to focus on delivering advanced IT products and...
Despite serious military escalation between Iran and Israel over the weekend, global stock markets are rising today, as Wall Street is pricing in low...
Futures on CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) loses more than 6% today as S&P 500 gains more than 1% and Nasdaq 100 surges 1.2% signalling strong risk appetite,...
Over the weekend, the CEO of Circle Internet Group (CRCL.US) published a post about stablecoins, indicating that this technology is currently on the cusp...
Shares of Advanced Micro Devices (AMD.US) are up more than 9% today, and the company is the top S&P 500 performer. The stock was upgraded by...
GOLD drops 1% today as markets see the higher chances for ceasefire between Israel and Iran conflict despite still hard situation in the Middle East. According...
After a series of Israeli strikes on key targets, Tehran announced its readiness to discuss a nuclear pact. Iran is seeking de-escalation of the conflict...
Markets are attempting to rebound today after Friday’s sharp sell-off driven by the intensifying conflict between Israel and Iran. The ongoing missile...
Trump Media and Technology Group (DJT.US) has officially entered the cryptocurrency ETF market by filing on June 16, 2025, with the U.S. Securities and...
NY Fed came in -16 vs -6 exp. and - 9.2 previously
The DAX (DE40) futures contract gains nearly 0.7%; investor sentiment in Europe remains positive despite the Israel-Iran conflict. Symrise shares...
Course of the Conflict and Military Actions On Friday, Israel carried out a series of massive airstrikes on Iranian military and nuclear targets,...
EURUSD reapproaches key resistance near 1.16 despite speculated options market correction and higher U.S. interest rates. However, the European Central...
07:30 AM BST, Switzerland - Inflation Data for May: PPI: actual -0.7% YoY; previous -0.5% YoY; PPI: actual -0.5% MoM;...
Financial markets begin the new week under intense pressure amid the ongoing exchange of fire between Israel and Iran. Investor caution is especially visible...
On Friday, Wall Street closed with deep losses due to the sudden escalation of the Israel-Iran conflict. (S&P 500: -1.1%; Nasdaq: -1.3%; DJIA:...
U.S. stock index futures on Friday are down between -0.6% and -1%, which appears to be a relatively muted reaction to today’s escalation of...
Futures contracts for wheat in Chicago are rising nearly 3% today, rebounding from local lows around $520. A weaker U.S. dollar, escalating conflict in...
The Israeli strike on Iran has jolted oil markets and is a key factor shaping today’s investor sentiment. However, in the upcoming week, several...
Oil prices surged dramatically today in response to Israeli strikes on Iran. However, since around 4:30 a.m., we’ve observed a gradual profit-taking,...
