DE30: DAX loses bullish momentum from the beginning of the session
Stock exchanges from the Old Continent slightly lower at the start of the new week Moody's downgrades Adidas lender rating The...
The most significant event of the month is behind us: the Fed has finally decided on its first interest rate cut this year. Today is also a "Triple Witching Day," when futures and options contracts on stocks and indices expire, which naturally signals the end of the quarter. This period can...
BOJ kept the policy rate at 0.50% in a 7–2 split; Hajime Takata and Naoki Tamura voted for a hike to 0.75%. A new step toward normalization: BOJ will begin selling its ETF (and J-REIT) holdings, with guidelines of ~¥620bn/year for ETFs, equivalent to about 0.05% of daily trading...
Micron Technologies is one of the world’s leading manufacturers of semiconductor memory and technology solutions for a wide range of applications, from personal computers and data centers to mobile devices and the automotive sector. The company was founded in 1978 and has since consistently developed...
Chinese indices rose over 2.0% on Monday, partly recovering from a sharp drop in the prior session, despite rising geopolitical tensions between Beijing...
Cryptocurrencies started the week in a mixed sentiments as Bitcoin's attempts to rally above the key $25,000 resistance for the seventh time in the...
US natural gas prices were dropping at the end of the previous week and the move was deepened at the beginning of this week with a bearish price gap. Price...
Media-fueled reports of a pending takeover of Telecom Italia (TIT.IT) by two rival parties, U.S. fund KKR and jointly, Italian lender Cassa Depositi e...
NZDJPY may be entering a volatile week. The Reserve Bank of New Zealand is scheduled to announce the next monetary policy decision on Wednesday at 1:00...
European indices open higher Liquidity expected to be impacted by holidays in US and Canada Flash PMIs from Japan and Australia,...
Indices from Asia-Pacific traded mostly higher at the beginning of a new week. Nikkei and S&P/ASX 200 traded 0.1% higher, Kospi added 0.2% and...
European indices finished today's session lower, despite producer inflation in Germany eased less than forecast in January to a 16-month low, while...
The price of gas fell sharply in the last few hours. According to Baker Hughes oil rig count, one gas-related tower was added. Also warmer weather forecasts...
DraftKings (DKNG.US) shares skyrocketed more than 15.0% on Friday after the sports betting company posted better than expected Q4 financial results and...
Looking at the recent situation on the palladium market, almost no one expected such a drastic sell-off which took place at the beginning of the year....
Current week on the markets was a busy one. While the agenda is not so intense next week, assets will have a few chances to move. Flash PMIs for February...
The US dollar weakened sharply after the start of the North America session and fresh hawkish comments from Fed's Bowman. Key highlights: We...
US indices launched today's cash trading lower US200 oscillates around key resistance Moderna (MRNA.US) stock under pressure after flu vaccine...
Major US banks such as Goldman Sachs and JP Morgan indicate that the Fed will most likely continue to raise interest rates until the middle of the year....
EURUSD moved further away from a nine-month high of $1.10 touched on February 2nd, as traders rushed for the dollar amid expectations that the Fed would...
WTI crude price fell 2.4% on Friday and is heading for an almost 5% weekly drop as recent solid US economic data reinforced views that the Fed would keep...
esla (TSLA.US) announced a recall of 362,758 cars, saying the 'experimental' AI powered Full Self-Driving Beta autonomous software could cause...
European sentiment weakens at the end of the week Mercedes-Benz publishes Q4 results Tesla under pressure over faulty autonomous...
