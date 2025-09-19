Cryptocurrencies under pressure after Bitcoin retret from 25 000 USD level 📉
Bitcoin resumed its declines after temporarily reaching levels above $25,000 yesterday. In the final hours of yesterday's session, indexes on Wall...
Market news
The most significant event of the month is behind us: the Fed has finally decided on its first interest rate cut this year. Today is also a "Triple Witching Day," when futures and options contracts on stocks and indices expire, which naturally signals the end of the quarter. This period can...
BOJ kept the policy rate at 0.50% in a 7–2 split; Hajime Takata and Naoki Tamura voted for a hike to 0.75%. A new step toward normalization: BOJ will begin selling its ETF (and J-REIT) holdings, with guidelines of ~¥620bn/year for ETFs, equivalent to about 0.05% of daily trading...
Micron Technologies is one of the world’s leading manufacturers of semiconductor memory and technology solutions for a wide range of applications, from personal computers and data centers to mobile devices and the automotive sector. The company was founded in 1978 and has since consistently developed...
The shares of German automotive giant Mercedes-Benz (MBG.DE) are currently leading the gains among companies listed on German stock exchange. The reason...
Moods on the global markets turned sour this week with US price growth data being a key driver. Higher-than-expected CPI data put some pressure on indices...
St Louis Fed chief James Bullard and Cleveland Fed chief Loretta Mester commented hawkishly on the US monetary policy situation, signaling a possible 50...
European indices trade 0.3-0.5% lower ahead of the opening Speeches from Fed and ECB members Earnings from Deere & Co, AMC Networks European...
US indices finished yesterday's trading lower as higher-than-expected US PPI reading for January added to inflation concerns. S&P 500 dropped...
European indices finished today's session higher, however erased majority of early gains after hotter-than-expected US PPI reading pointed that...
Shopify (SHOP.US) stock plunged over 16.0% on Thursday after weak Q1 financial guidance overshadowed better than expected Q4 results. EPS (non-GAAP):...
Latest comments from BoE Pill failed to affect the British Pound. The Chief economist of the Bank of England opts for a slower rate hike pace and sees...
EURCAD rose slightly after remarks from two prominent central bankers. ECB's Chief Economist Philip Lane said that as a result of the tightening,...
C3.ai stock jumped more than 120% since the beginning of the year and many investors wonder whether we are dealing with an investment bubble or is it still...
The German leading index has been briefly set back. W1 chart The DAX / DE30 came close to the high for the year today, but shortly before that the...
US indices launched today's cash trading lower US PPI rose unexpectedly in January Cisco Systems (CSCO.US) stock surges on upbeat financial...
Wall Street indexes took a hit after the release of a fresh data pack from the US economy. Stronger-than-expected producer price inflation reinforced expectations...
Producer Prices in the US decreased to 6.0%YoY in January from 6.2% in the previous month and above market expectations of 5.4%. On monthly...
Markets in Europe slightly higher after yesterday's US CPI reading Euphoria on Commerzbank shares Thursday's...
Bitcoin has returned to dynamic growth and is increasing its dominance in the cryptocurrency market capitalization, which is already over 42%. The king...
FRA40 index rose 1.0% during today's session, outperforming its regional peers and approaching all-time high established in January of 2022, boosted...
US natural gas prices have been trading sideways since the beginning of February. Bulls attempted to break above the upper limit of the trading range in...
European indices launch session higher US PPI inflation expected to decelerate 13 speeches from Fed, ECB, BoE, BoC and RBA officials European...
