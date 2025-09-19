Morning wrap (16.02.2023)
US indices finished yesterday's trading slightly higher. S&P 500 gained 0.28%, Dow Jones moved 0.11% higher and Nasdaq jumped 0.92%. Russell...
Market news
The most significant event of the month is behind us: the Fed has finally decided on its first interest rate cut this year. Today is also a "Triple Witching Day," when futures and options contracts on stocks and indices expire, which naturally signals the end of the quarter. This period can...
BOJ kept the policy rate at 0.50% in a 7–2 split; Hajime Takata and Naoki Tamura voted for a hike to 0.75%. A new step toward normalization: BOJ will begin selling its ETF (and J-REIT) holdings, with guidelines of ~¥620bn/year for ETFs, equivalent to about 0.05% of daily trading...
Micron Technologies is one of the world’s leading manufacturers of semiconductor memory and technology solutions for a wide range of applications, from personal computers and data centers to mobile devices and the automotive sector. The company was founded in 1978 and has since consistently developed...
European indices finished today's session higher, with DAX up 0.82% and French CAC 40 index rose 1.21% to close at 7,301, the highest since...
President Lagarde's speech has just begun and head of ECB provide some comments regarding the current economic situation and banks future...
FRA40 Let's start today's analysis with the FRA40 chart. Looking at the weekly time frame, we can see that the French index is approaching its...
Airbnb (ABNB.US) shares rose over 10.0% on Wednesday after the home-sharing company posted better than expected Q4 results and issued an upbeat financial...
Publication of a report from the US Department of Energy caused some moves on the oil market. Crude inventories jumped sharply, while gasoline...
US indices launched today's cash trading lower US retail sales rose more than expected in January Airbnb (ABNB.US) stock surges on...
Industrial production in the US increased to 0.0% in January, from downwardly revised -1.0% MoM decline in December and missing market consensus of...
Artificial intelligence has long influenced the human imagination. While we are still a long way from creating so-called general artificial intelligence...
US retail sales data for January was released at 1:30 pm GMT. Report turned out to be better than expected and caused some moves on...
Markets in Europe are trading at mixed levels after yesterday's CPI reading Encavis gains after results publication Wednesday's...
Gold price dropped over 1.0% during today's session and is trading at levels not seen since early January as fresh US inflation figures bolstered bets...
US retail sales report for January will be released today at 1:30 pm GMT and this piece of data may be key for future Fed decisions. It is expected that...
The U.S. dollar is strengthening against the euro after U.S. inflation showed a lower rate of decline yesterday, and members of the Federal Reserve spoke...
UK inflation data for January was released today at 7:00 am GMT. Release showed a bigger slowdown in price growth than expected, with headline CPI gauge...
European indices set for slightly higher opening US retail sales data for January due at 1:30 pm GMT DOE report on watch after API...
US indices had a volatile session yesterday with higher-than-expected US CPI reading for January triggering wild moves. Ultimately, Wall Street indices...
US headline CPI inflation decelerated from 6.5 to 6.4% in January (exp. 6.2% YoY) while core gauge moved from 5.7 to 5.6% YoY (exp. 5.5% YoY) Higher-than-expected...
Higher-than-expected CPI reading for January from the United States led to strengthening of the US dollar, which was further magnified by comments from...
Thomas Barkin, head of the Richmond Fed, and Dalls Fed chief Lorie Logan commented today on the US monetary policy situation, following a choppy inflation...
