Oil rebounds on Russia and UAE comments
Novak, Russia's energy minister, indicated today that in 2023, more than 80% of oil exports and over 70% of petroleum product exports will be sent...
The most significant event of the month is behind us: the Fed has finally decided on its first interest rate cut this year. Today is also a "Triple Witching Day," when futures and options contracts on stocks and indices expire, which naturally signals the end of the quarter. This period can...
BOJ kept the policy rate at 0.50% in a 7–2 split; Hajime Takata and Naoki Tamura voted for a hike to 0.75%. A new step toward normalization: BOJ will begin selling its ETF (and J-REIT) holdings, with guidelines of ~¥620bn/year for ETFs, equivalent to about 0.05% of daily trading...
Micron Technologies is one of the world’s leading manufacturers of semiconductor memory and technology solutions for a wide range of applications, from personal computers and data centers to mobile devices and the automotive sector. The company was founded in 1978 and has since consistently developed...
Swiss franc strengthened on Monday after the annual inflation rate in Switzerland jumped to 3.3% YoY in January, the highest reading since September 2022,...
European indices set for lower opening Earnings reports from Palantir and Solar Edge Futures markets point to a slightly lower opening...
Indices from Asia-Pacific launched a new week mostly lower. S&P/ASX 200 dropped 0.2%, Kospi traded 0.70% down, Nifty 50 declined 0.57% and Nikkei...
Sentiments on Wall Street are mixed ahead of a key inflation reading next week. The S&P500 is gaining 0,2%, the Nasdaq 100 is losing 0.75%...
Powell's speech and remarks from other central bankers caused a lot of volatility last week and now markets are turning their attention to crucial...
Ethereum loses on wave of news about regulators' intervention in cryptocurrency industry The possibility of staking Ethereum on the Kraken exchange...
Wall Street starts the session in a weaker mood University of Michigan consumer sentiment index above expectations Alphabet (GOOGL.US) tries to...
US, consumer sentiment according to the University of Michigan for February. Current: 66.4 Expected: 65.0 Previously: 64,9 Expectations index - 62.3;...
Cryptocurrencies are losing today because yesterday the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) announced the closure of the staking program of the...
Release of the Canadian jobs data at 1:30 pm GMT triggered moves on the Canadian dollar market. Report turned out to be much better than expected...
Lyft (LYFT.US) shares tumbled more than 30% before the opening bell after the ride-hailing company issued weak Q1 guidance, which overshadowed better than...
Markets in Europe lose ground at the end of the week DAX once again tests the recently broken consolidation zone Crash in Adidas...
According to media outlets, a potential new head of the BOJ Ueda stated that the current monetary policy is appropriate and the loose monetary policy should...
GBPJPY pair experienced a lot of volatility in the morning as traders digest latest UK data and speculations regarding BoJ Kuroda successor. GDP figures...
The Russian Prime Minister Novak announced that Russia would limit oil production by 500,000 barrels a day in March as a response to embargo and price...
European indices set for lower opening Jobs data from Canada Prelim UoM Consumer Sentiment Central bankers speeches European...
Japanese yen strengthened sharply following news that economist Kazuo Ueda may replace Kuroda in April, after Amamiya refused the government's offer....
The British economy stalled in the last quarter of 2022, following a downwardly revised 0.2% fall in the previous period and matching market expectations,...
US indices finished yesterday's trading lower. S&P 500 dropped 0.88%, Dow Jones moved 0.73% lower and Nasdaq slumped 1.02%. Russell 2000 plunged...
