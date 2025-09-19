Daily summary: Wall Street indices wipe out early gains
Today's session on the European stock market was one of success. The main indices from the Old Continent surged upwards shortly after the start of...
CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 76% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you understand how CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money
Market news
The most significant event of the month is behind us: the Fed has finally decided on its first interest rate cut this year. Today is also a "Triple Witching Day," when futures and options contracts on stocks and indices expire, which naturally signals the end of the quarter. This period can...
More
BOJ kept the policy rate at 0.50% in a 7–2 split; Hajime Takata and Naoki Tamura voted for a hike to 0.75%. A new step toward normalization: BOJ will begin selling its ETF (and J-REIT) holdings, with guidelines of ~¥620bn/year for ETFs, equivalent to about 0.05% of daily trading...
More
Micron Technologies is one of the world’s leading manufacturers of semiconductor memory and technology solutions for a wide range of applications, from personal computers and data centers to mobile devices and the automotive sector. The company was founded in 1978 and has since consistently developed...
More
Today's session on the European stock market was one of success. The main indices from the Old Continent surged upwards shortly after the start of...
Investors today continued the intense sell-off of Alphabet (GOOGL.US) shares following yesterday's mistake of AI chatbot, Bard (laMDA), a competitor...
Iger - The company's icon is back in action The return of Bob Iger, the chairman who brought shareholders a return of more than 550% in his 15 previous...
EIA natural gas storage. Actual: -217 bcf. Expected: -195 bcf. Previous: -151 bcf Stocks are still above the five-year average of 2,249 bcf (right...
Wall Street starts today's session higher Alphabet extends yesterday's declines Disney, Philip Morris and PepsiCo boast better...
Disney (DIS.US) shares gained more than 7% before the open as the company reported successful quarterly results that reassured analysts despite a higher-than-expected...
The number of Americans filing for unemployment benefits jumped to 196k in the week ending February 4th, from the previous week's nine-month low of...
DAX quotes up to highest levels in 12 months after lower inflation reading Outflow of wealthy clients lifts Credit Suisse shares sharply...
Pepsi (PEP.US) stock rose over 1.5% before the opening bell after the beverage and snack giant posted better than expected quarterly figures, mainly thanks...
The German leading index rises to a 1-year high. W1 chart The DAX / DE30 rises on Thursday and breaks through the interim high of the long-term downward...
The British pound appreciated against the US dollar as the BOE policymakers participated at the monetary policy hearing in parliament. BOE chief economist,...
Credit Suisse (CSGN.CH) shares took a deep dive on Thursday after Switzerland’s second-biggest bank posted a fifth consecutive quarterly loss and...
The major cryptocurrency is losing again through declines in U.S. indices and the return of risk aversion caused by hawkish comments from Fed members,...
Chinese equities rebounded sharply from recent lows as investors welcomed reports that Fitch Rating had revised upward its 2023 GDP forecasts for China...
Despite yesterday's hawkish comments by Christopher Waller, head of the St.Louis Fed, and Neel Kashkari of the Minneapolis Fed, and Joe Biden indicating...
European indices launched today's session in upbeat moods, with the pan-European STOXX 600 climbing to a fresh nine-month high, while German DAX jumped...
USDSEK pair moved sharply lower after Riksbank lifted interest rates in Sweden by 50 bp as widely expected. Before the decision pair broke below the local...
European indices set for higher opening US jobless claims and EIA report on gas inventories Earnings from PayPal and Pepsi European...
Annual inflation rate in Germany rose to 8.7% YoY in January, from 8.6% YoY in previous month, below market estimates of 8.9% preliminary estimates...
US indices finished yesterday's trading lower. S&P 500 dropped 1.11%, Dow Jones moved 0.61% lower and Nasdaq slumped 1.68%. Russell 2000 plunged...
The selected country of residence is not operated. Please choose a different country.
Changing the language affects the change of regulator