Daily summary: Has the market been spooked by the Fed bankers' hawkish comments?
Wednesday's session on the Old Continent ended in a good mood, with the main stock market benchmarks posting gains. Germany's DAX gained 0.6% and...
The most significant event of the month is behind us: the Fed has finally decided on its first interest rate cut this year. Today is also a "Triple Witching Day," when futures and options contracts on stocks and indices expire, which naturally signals the end of the quarter. This period can...
BOJ kept the policy rate at 0.50% in a 7–2 split; Hajime Takata and Naoki Tamura voted for a hike to 0.75%. A new step toward normalization: BOJ will begin selling its ETF (and J-REIT) holdings, with guidelines of ~¥620bn/year for ETFs, equivalent to about 0.05% of daily trading...
Micron Technologies is one of the world’s leading manufacturers of semiconductor memory and technology solutions for a wide range of applications, from personal computers and data centers to mobile devices and the automotive sector. The company was founded in 1978 and has since consistently developed...
New York Times (NYT.US) shares gain nearly 14% following the publication of better-than-expected fourth quarter results. The company reported better-than-expected...
Alphabet (GOOGL.US) shares are losing more than 8% today as the AI conference in Paris, where the company unveiled its own 'generative AI' tool,...
3:30 pm GMT - DOE report on oil inventories. • Oil inventories. Actual: 2.423 mb. Expected: +2.457 mb (API: -2.184 mb) • Gasoline inventories....
New York Fed chief John C. Williams and Lisa D.Cook of the Federal Reserve Board commented today on the US monetary policy situation: Fed Williams Fed...
Wednesday's session on US Wall Street began in a mixed mood. Futures are currently trading near yesterday's closing levels. Investor sentiment...
Bitcoin is trading near $23,000 today. After Powell's speech yesterday, cryptocurrencies were unable to continue their rally despite the initial euphoria....
Just a few months ago, the media suggested buying warm sweaters for the coming winter because of the extreme prices of energy and gas. A winter with a...
Uber Technologies (UBER.US) shares rose sharply before the opening bell after the ride-sharing company posted better than expected results for the latest...
Stocks from the Old Continent extend gains after Powell's comments yesterday DAX tested the upper limit of the broken consolidation zone...
Entertainment sector giant Disney (DIS.US) will report Q4 2022 earnings after the US session today. Analysts will pay particular attention to whether the...
US500 Let's start today's analysis with the US500 chart. Looking at the daily time frame, we can see that the index is struggling to break above...
The dollar index fell below 103 on Wednesday, extending yesterday's losses sparked by Powell’s latest comments. Head of the Fed said that more...
European indices set to open higher Speeches from Fed members EIA report on oil inventories Disney to report Q1 earnings...
US indices finished yesterday's trading higher. S&P 500 rose 1.29%, Dow Jones moved 0.78% higher and Nasdaq jumped 1.90%. Russell 2000 advanced...
Majority of European indices finished today's session slightly higher, thanks to solid performance of energy stocks, with DAX being an exception...
Powell's initial comments sounded dovish as he reassured markets that the disinflationary process has begun, particularly in the goods sector, while...
Microsoft (MSFT.US) stock rose nearly 4.0% on Tuesday after the tech giant announced it will combine its Bing search engine with artificial intelligence....
Powell speaks today at an event organized by the Economic Club of Washington. His statement was strongly expected by the markets due to possible suggestions...
Activision Blizzard (ATVI.US) stock rose sharply after major game developer posted better than expected results in the latest quarter partially thanks...
