Bed Bath Beyond near 1995 levels 📉 Bankruptcy risk caused 45% sell-off
Bed Bath & Beyond (BBBY.US) has announced a public offering of shares in hopes that the decision will help it avoid bankruptcy and raise more than...
Market news
The most significant event of the month is behind us: the Fed has finally decided on its first interest rate cut this year. Today is also a "Triple Witching Day," when futures and options contracts on stocks and indices expire, which naturally signals the end of the quarter. This period can...
BOJ kept the policy rate at 0.50% in a 7–2 split; Hajime Takata and Naoki Tamura voted for a hike to 0.75%. A new step toward normalization: BOJ will begin selling its ETF (and J-REIT) holdings, with guidelines of ~¥620bn/year for ETFs, equivalent to about 0.05% of daily trading...
Micron Technologies is one of the world’s leading manufacturers of semiconductor memory and technology solutions for a wide range of applications, from personal computers and data centers to mobile devices and the automotive sector. The company was founded in 1978 and has since consistently developed...
Hawkish comments from ECB's Nagel failed to support the euro, which is weakening against the broad-market amid US dollar strength. The banker...
US indices launched today's cash trading lower Powell speech at 5:00 pm GMT Chegg (CHGG.US) plunges on weak financial outlook Three major...
The Graph cryptocurrency has surpassed a market capitalization of $1 billion and is trading up more than 35% today. The rally may be partly related to...
Pinterest (PINS.US) stock fell sharply in late trading Monday after the social media company posted mixed quarterly results, provided weak financial forecasts...
The investors' mood on the Old Continent improved slightly DAX tests the upper limit of the broken consolidation zone Synlab's...
Oil Oil and oil refined product prices remain stable in spite of new Russian sanctions going live Apart from that, G7 and EU also set...
The market expects that Microsoft (MSFT.US) is likely to unveil new information related to ChatGPT The event will start around 18:00 - 21:00, GMT...
USDCAD has been trading in a descending triangle pattern since October 2022. The pair failed to break above the resistance zone ranging below the 1.3500...
European indices launch trading higher Speeches from Powell and Macklem Biden to deliver State of the Union address overnight European...
US indices finished yesterday's trading lower but off the daily lows. S&P 500 dropped 0.61%, Dow Jones moved 0.10% lower and Nasdaq slumped...
European indices finished today's session lower, with the German DAX falling 0.84%, as Friday's stronger-than-expected NFP data and escalating...
PayPal (PYPL.US) shares are trading 2.5% lower on Monday after Raymond James downgraded the payments company to market perform from outperform, ditched...
EURUSD pair dropped to lowest level since early January, extending recent losses amid broader US Dollar strength. Greenback is supported by recent NFP...
WTI crude continues to move lower at the beginning of the week as greenback strengthening puts pressure on dollar-denominated commodities and overshadows...
The last sessions have been marked by the resumption of selling pressure on the EUR/USD pair. EUR/USD - Daily time frame chart However, on the...
Canada's Ivey Purchasing Managers Index rose sharply to 60.10 in January, rebounding from upwardly revised 49.3 (33.4) in the previous month,...
US indices launched today's cash trading lower US’s decided to shoot down a Chinese spy balloon Dell Technologies (DELL.US) joins the...
Aluminum price rose sharply after Bloomberg reported that the US is ready to impose a 200% tariff on Russian-made aluminum as soon as this week in order...
Risky assets opened the week in a weaker mood, which is weighing on cryptocurrency market sentiments. After last week's strong report from the...
