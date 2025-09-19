Copper tests major support
Copper price pulled back to the lowest level since early January amid demand concerns and stronger dollar. Fresh data showed that copper inventories in...
The most significant event of the month is behind us: the Fed has finally decided on its first interest rate cut this year. Today is also a "Triple Witching Day," when futures and options contracts on stocks and indices expire, which naturally signals the end of the quarter. This period can...
BOJ kept the policy rate at 0.50% in a 7–2 split; Hajime Takata and Naoki Tamura voted for a hike to 0.75%. A new step toward normalization: BOJ will begin selling its ETF (and J-REIT) holdings, with guidelines of ~¥620bn/year for ETFs, equivalent to about 0.05% of daily trading...
Micron Technologies is one of the world’s leading manufacturers of semiconductor memory and technology solutions for a wide range of applications, from personal computers and data centers to mobile devices and the automotive sector. The company was founded in 1978 and has since consistently developed...
DAX tests the upper limit of broken consolidation zone Deutsche Post (DPW.DE) under pressure from ongoing strikes Monday's...
Rothschild & Co (ROTH.FR) shares jumped over 17.0% on Monday on news that Concordia, the holding company of the powerful Rothschild family and Rothschild...
Wall Street earnings season for Q4 2022 is still on. While US Big Tech companies have already released their reports last week, there are still some large...
GBPJPY is trading slightly higher this morning. The pair recovered from an earlier drop following comments from BoE Mann. Mann struck a hawkish tone saying...
European indices trade lower at start of the session European Sentix index and retail sales data Q4 earnings from US video game stock European...
Indices from Asia-Pacific launched a new week lower amid increase in US-China tensions. S&P/ASX 200 dropped 0.2%, Kospi traded 1.2% down, Nifty...
European indices finished today's session in mixed moods, with the benchmark Stoxx 600 rising 0.3% to an over 9-month high, British FTSE 100 reached...
Majority of commodities are facing significant pressure from bears as latest data from the US economy lead to strengthening of the US dollar and higher...
Starbucks (SBUX.US) shares lost over 3.5% on Friday after the coffee chain reported weak financial figures for Q1 2023. Company earned 75 cents per share...
C3.ai (AI.US) stock jumped over 20% today D.A. Davidson upgraded the software company to 'Buy' rating with a $30 price target. Analysts described...
British FTSE 100 jumped a new all-time high on Friday, surpassing the previous high from May 2018 at 7903.50 pts. The export-oriented index...
Big Tech companies have mostly disappointed with their earnings this week, putting some pressure on equity indices. Nevertheless, earnings season is still...
Major Wall Street indexes reversed early losses to trade higher on Friday afternoon as investors digested the latest better than expected US ...
The ISM Services PMI for the US jumped to 55.20 in January from 49.2 in the previous month, beating analysts’ expectations of 50.4 as capacity...
US indices launched today's cash trading lower US100 bounces off key resistance NFP well above expectations 3 tech behemoths posted weak quarterly...
Major Wall Street indices trimmed recent gains, while greenback appreciated sharply against other G10 currencies after the US economy unexpectedly created...
Highly anticipated NFP report was released at 1:30 pm GMT and showed the US economy unexpectedly added 517 k jobs in January, compared...
Nordstrom (JWN.US) shares jumped 25.0% in pre-market trading on news that activist investor Ryan Cohen has taken a significant stake in the high-end...
DAX slows gains after yesterday's tech results Investors' attention turns today to the NFP report Weak quarterly...
