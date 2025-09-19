Cigna stock falls in pre-market despite upbeat quarterly results
Cigna Corp. (CI.US) shares fell nearly 0.50% ahead of the opening bell despite the healthcare and insurance company posted better than expected financial...
Market news
The most significant event of the month is behind us: the Fed has finally decided on its first interest rate cut this year. Today is also a "Triple Witching Day," when futures and options contracts on stocks and indices expire, which naturally signals the end of the quarter. This period can...
BOJ kept the policy rate at 0.50% in a 7–2 split; Hajime Takata and Naoki Tamura voted for a hike to 0.75%. A new step toward normalization: BOJ will begin selling its ETF (and J-REIT) holdings, with guidelines of ~¥620bn/year for ETFs, equivalent to about 0.05% of daily trading...
Micron Technologies is one of the world’s leading manufacturers of semiconductor memory and technology solutions for a wide range of applications, from personal computers and data centers to mobile devices and the automotive sector. The company was founded in 1978 and has since consistently developed...
Release of the US jobs report for January 2023 is a key macro event of the day. Report will be released at 1:30 pm GMT and is expected to show non-farm...
Despite a great session on Wall Street yesterday, fueled by the Meta Platforms' biggest rise in a decade and the overtones of the Fed decision and...
US indices, especially tech sector indices, had a solid run over the past few weeks. Nasdaq-100 (US100) gained around 20% between January 6 and February...
Final services PMIs for January from major euro area members were released today. Overall, readings were revised slightly higher. French reading was revised...
European indices set for slightly lower opening NFP report expected to show sub-200k jobs growth Final PMIs from Europe, non-manufacturing...
US indices finished yesterday's trading higher. S&P 500 gained 1.47%, Russell 2000 added 2.06% and Nasdaq rallied over 3%. Dow Jones was...
Financial reports from major technology companies have negatively disappointed Wall Street and show a further slowdown. Despite a festive quarter in most...
Today's U.S. session proceeded in a great mood, however, the releases of major tech stocks Apple, Amazon and Alphabet, showed that Wall Street's...
European jumped to over 9-month high, with German DAX added 2.16%, buoyed by gains across technology and auto stocks. Both BoE and ECB raised interest...
Tesla (TSLA.US) stock skyrocketed over 6.5% on Thursday after Reuters reported that the EV producer is gearing up to increase production in Shanghai factory...
GBPUSD bounced off daily lows after fresh comments from BoE Governor Bailey, who eased expectations that the central bank is ready to pause or pivot rate...
Precious metals retreated from fresh peaks as markets digest monetary policy decisions from major central banks. Today, both the BoE and the ECB delivered...
Technology-heavy bourses continue to move higher on Thursday, extending a Fed-induced rally, with the Nasdaq 100 and the S&P 500 advancing 2.5% and...
US indices launched today's cash trading higher US500 tests key resistance Meta (META.US) quarterly results boosted tech sector Three major...
Wall Street's biggest companies will show financial results for Q4 2022 today after the session. The market will pay particular attention to device...
Press conference of ECB President Christine Lagarde started at 1:45 pm BST. Key takeaways: The ECB intends to raise rates by 50 bp at...
The European Central Bank announced its latest monetary policy decision at 1:15 pm GMT today. Bank decided to deliver a 50 basis point rate hike in the...
Top game developer sees 2023 in dark shades First Ubisoft, now Electronic Arts, lowered revenue forecasts for 2023. In the case of EA, this is due to...
DAX in bullish mood after yesterday's FOMC decision Investors' attention turns to the ECB decision today Deutsche Bank slightly...
