Platinum plunges 6% as investors focus on gold amid geopolitical tensions 📉
Platinum loses more than 6% today as geopolitical tensions in the Middle East pressure risky assets, supporting 'safe-haven' commodities like gold...
Market news
Bitcoin hovers around $115,000, holding on to recent gains as the week begins. The sentiment weakened slightly after Nasdaq and S&P 500 futures dipped on reports of an antitrust investigation into Nvidia. Ethereum is down more than 2.5%, falling to $4,500. The U.S. dollar is weakening, but...
Micron is up 10% today to $153 per share after Citi raised its price target to $175 (from $150). The upcycle in the memory market remains intact thanks to high barriers to entry, thus limited supply, and stronger-than-expected demand — especially from data centers and AI. Micron will report...
Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE), headquartered in Houston, Texas, is one of the key players in the enterprise technology solutions market. The company was established in 2015 following the split of the original Hewlett-Packard company, which allowed it to focus on delivering advanced IT products and...
Stock indices are trading lower on Friday due to military escalation between Israel and Iran. In an extreme-case scenario, this could drive oil prices...
03:00 PM BST, United States - University of Michigan inflation report for June: Michigan Current Conditions: actual 63.7; forecast...
01:30 PM BST, Canada - Wholesale Sales for April: actual -2.3% MoM; forecast -0.9% MoM; previous 0.2% MoM; 01:30 PM BST, Canada - Capacity...
DAX drops for the fifth straight session, pressured by geopolitical tensions Energy stocks defy the broader sell-off Novo Nordisk...
An attack by Israeli forces on Iran’s nuclear facility in Natanz and other strategic targets triggered a 'risk-off' sentiment in global markets...
A lot is happening on the geopolitical stage today. The renewed escalation of conflict in the Middle East was the main cause of market panic in the morning...
Oil prices surged nearly 12% at their peak today in response to the sharp escalation of the conflict between Iran and Israel. Although most of the gains...
An Israeli attack on Iran has triggered a geopolitical earthquake that will remain the primary focus for global financial markets for the foreseeable future....
07:00 BST, Germany – May inflation data: HICP in Germany (year-on-year): actual 2.1%; forecast 2.1%; previous 2.2% HICP in Germany...
Global stocks plummet as Israel launched airstrikes on Iran’s nuclear sites, sparking fears of wider conflict. (US500: 1.2%, US100: -1,4%,...
In the early hours of June 13, 2025, Israel orchestrated a broad military operation targeting numerous strategic sites within Iran. These included critical...
U.S. indices are cautiously recovering yesterday’s losses in response to lower-than-expected producer inflation and positive (though vague)...
US bond yields are seeing their fourth consecutive session of declines today, erasing early June gains and testing their lowest levels since early May....
US Natural Gas Storage Change Actual: +109 bcf Forecast: +108 bcf Previous: +120 bcf
US equities open in the red as trade pessimism persists Treasuries sink following lower than expected inflation data Boeing’s...
01:30 PM BST, United States - Employment Data: Initial Jobless Claims: actual 248K; forecast 242K; previous 248K; Jobless...
Oracle Corporation (ORCL.US) is up over 8% in pre-market trading on the New York Stock Exchange following the release of its Q1 2025 financial results...
European stock markets opened lower. The biggest losers are indices from Poland, Austria, and Germany, falling by 0.92%, 0.73%, and 0.70% respectively....
The GBPUSD exchange rate fell by around 0.25% to 1.3550, and 2-year gilt yields declined to 4.32% following the release of weaker macroeconomic data for...
