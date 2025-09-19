Economic calendar: German GDP report opens a busy week
European indices set for flat opening GDP report from Germany and POland Fed, BoE and ECB to announce rate decision later this week Index...
Market news
The most significant event of the month is behind us: the Fed has finally decided on its first interest rate cut this year. Today is also a "Triple Witching Day," when futures and options contracts on stocks and indices expire, which naturally signals the end of the quarter. This period can...
BOJ kept the policy rate at 0.50% in a 7–2 split; Hajime Takata and Naoki Tamura voted for a hike to 0.75%. A new step toward normalization: BOJ will begin selling its ETF (and J-REIT) holdings, with guidelines of ~¥620bn/year for ETFs, equivalent to about 0.05% of daily trading...
Micron Technologies is one of the world’s leading manufacturers of semiconductor memory and technology solutions for a wide range of applications, from personal computers and data centers to mobile devices and the automotive sector. The company was founded in 1978 and has since consistently developed...
Indices from Asia-Pacific traded mixed today. S&P/ASX 200 dropped 0.2%, Kospi moved 1.3% lower, Hang Seng plunged 2.2% and Nifty 50 declined...
Highly anticipated data from the US turned out to be more or less in line with expectations Core PCE inflation in December fell to 4.4% y/y (expected:...
American Express (AXP.US) stock surged over 12.0% on Friday as optimistic guidance for 2023 and dividend increase overshadowed weak Q4 results. Credit...
The week ahead is likely to be the busiest week of 2023 so far. Investors will not only be offered rate decisions from Fed, ECB and BoE but also will get...
Tesla finished Q4 2022 with a net profit of $3.7 billion, while net profit for the whole year amounted to $12.6 billion. Elon Musk's company more than...
The University of Michigan's consumer sentiment for the US was revised higher to 64.9 in January from a preliminary of 64.6 and above 59.7 in December,...
US indices launched today's cash trading slightly lower US core PCE in line with estimates Hasbro (HAS.US) warns of weak holiday quarter results,...
The scandal regarding the conglomerate belonging to the Indian billionaire Gautam Adani takes its toll and drags the IND50 index down. In just two days,...
The second largest cryptocurrency, Ethereum may see a spike in volatility and interest from cryptocurrency speculators in Q1 ahead of the 'Shanghai...
US data pack for December was released at 1:30 pm GMT today. Attention was mostly on Fed’s favorite inflation gauge - core PCE inflation data...
Intel (INTC.US) shares fell nearly 10% in premarket trading after the chip maker posted disappointing Q4 results and issued a weaker-than-expected financial...
Release of US data pack for December at 1:30 pm GMT is a key macro event of the day. Attention will be paid mostly to core PCE data but data on personal...
Europe focused on US PCE inflation report reading DAX continues slight unwinding of declines H&M and LVMH results Friday's...
Visa (V.US) shares are gaining today before the open, the company have beaten analysts expectations. Profits and revenue were above expectations however,...
Precious metals are underperforming today as the US dollar strengthened. USD has erased some of the gains, allowing precious metals to trim part of the...
European indices set to open slightly higher US core PCE data due at 1:30 pm GMT Lagarde set to speak, American Express and Chevron...
US indices finished yesterday's trading higher. S&P 500 gained 1.10%, Dow Jones moved 0.61% higher and Nasdaq rallied 1.76%. Russell 2000...
European indices finished today's session higher, with DAX gaining 0.34% amid slew of upbeat earnings reports from major European tech and financial...
IBM (IBM.US) shares dropped approximately 5.0% on Thursday despite the fact that the iconic tech company posted upbeat quarterly figures and plans to lay...
