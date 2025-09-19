Gold slides amid higher yields and stronger USD
Gold price fell over 1.0% and tested $1920 mark on Thursday, pulling further away from nine-month highs as recent US data, including upbeat GDP, Claims...
Market news
The most significant event of the month is behind us: the Fed has finally decided on its first interest rate cut this year. Today is also a "Triple Witching Day," when futures and options contracts on stocks and indices expire, which naturally signals the end of the quarter. This period can...
BOJ kept the policy rate at 0.50% in a 7–2 split; Hajime Takata and Naoki Tamura voted for a hike to 0.75%. A new step toward normalization: BOJ will begin selling its ETF (and J-REIT) holdings, with guidelines of ~¥620bn/year for ETFs, equivalent to about 0.05% of daily trading...
Micron Technologies is one of the world’s leading manufacturers of semiconductor memory and technology solutions for a wide range of applications, from personal computers and data centers to mobile devices and the automotive sector. The company was founded in 1978 and has since consistently developed...
Tesla surprises markets again, this time positively. Yesterday Tesla announced results for the most recent quarter, positively surprising the...
The US Energy Information Administration reported today that domestic supplies of natural gas decreased by -91 billion cubic feet for the week ended...
US indices launched today's cash trading higher US GDP expands more than expected in Q4 2022 Tesla (TSLA.US) surges on upbeat quarterly results Three...
Fantom cryptocurrency is gaining more than 21% today, outpacing the other projects. In the face of muted Bitcoin, today's increases are dominated by...
The German leading index comes under slight pressure on Thursday. W1 chart The DAX / DE30 is treading water this week. In the previous week,...
The US economy advanced by an annualized 2.9% in the fourth quarter of 2022, following a 3.2 % jump in the previous three-month period, above...
Intel (INTC.US) will report Q4 2022 results after the close of the Wall Street session. The report could have a significant impact on sentiment around...
Soybean jumped above $15 per bushel mark this week amid improving demand outlook, as China, which is the largest consumer, is expected to increase imports...
US index futures trade slightly higher on the day with market attention moving to the US Q4 GDP report release, scheduled for 1:30 pm GMT today. Market...
DAX benefits from better Tesla results Investor attention focused on US GDP reading Evotec and Janssen Biotech enter into strategic...
The shares of Germany's largest defense conglomerate Rheinmetall (RHM.DE) are gaining more than 3.5% today. The company has raised sales forecasts...
Flash US GDP report for Q4 2022 is a key macro release of the day. Report will be released in the early afternoon at 1:30 pm GMT. However, it will not...
Bank of Japan Summary (January 17 - 18, 2023) The BoJ must conduct a policy review at some point, although the prudent move now is to maintain...
European stock market indices set for higher opening US Q4 GDP report due at 1:30 pmGMT Earnings reports from Intel, Mastercard and...
US indices finished yesterday's trading mixed but, overall, scale of moves was small. S&P 500 dropped 0.02%, Dow Jones gained 0.03%, Nasdaq...
European indices closed today's session slightly lower, extending losses from the previous session, with DAX finishing below the 15,085 level dragged...
Companies from the cloud segment are facing some selling pressure on Wednesday after Microsoft (MSFT.US) issued a weak outlook for the Azure cloud-computing...
Today's BoC decision to raise interest rates by 25 bp came in line with market expectations, however signals regarding the end of aggressive tightening...
Shortly after the release of US oil inventories data, the price of crude oil moved higher (we mention this in our previous post). However, looking at OIL.WTI...
