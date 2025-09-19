BREAKING: Oil price soars after weekly US inventory data
Publication of report from the US Department of Energy caused some moves on the oil market. Crude inventories rose less than expected while gasoline...
The most significant event of the month is behind us: the Fed has finally decided on its first interest rate cut this year. Today is also a "Triple Witching Day," when futures and options contracts on stocks and indices expire, which naturally signals the end of the quarter. This period can...

BOJ kept the policy rate at 0.50% in a 7–2 split; Hajime Takata and Naoki Tamura voted for a hike to 0.75%. A new step toward normalization: BOJ will begin selling its ETF (and J-REIT) holdings, with guidelines of ~¥620bn/year for ETFs, equivalent to about 0.05% of daily trading...

Micron Technologies is one of the world’s leading manufacturers of semiconductor memory and technology solutions for a wide range of applications, from personal computers and data centers to mobile devices and the automotive sector. The company was founded in 1978 and has since consistently developed...

The Bank of Canada raised its benchmark interest rate by 25bps to 4.50 % as widely expected. The decision pushed borrowing costs to their highest...
Microsoft published financial Q4 2022 results yesterday which did not impress investors. While EPS outperformed expectations, revenues underperformed and...
Shares of Uranium Energy Corp (UEC.US), a leading U.S. uranium producer, are losing nearly 4% at the open today. The declines come despite news that it...
US indices launched today's cash trading lower Microsoft (MSFT.US) under pressure amid weak financial outlook Boeing (BA.US) plunges on weak...
Tesla (TSLA.US) will present its Q4 2022 results after today's Wall Street session, traditionally followed by a conference call where management's...
Microsoft yesterday announced a disappointing revenue forecast for Q1 2023, which sparked a sell-off ahead of the opening bell and overshadowed better-than-expected...
ASML (ASML.NL) shares fell nearly 2.0% on Wednesday despite the fact that Europe's largest technology company posted better than expected Q4 results...
DAX still under downward pressure Ifo data from Germany Leopard deliveries support Rheinmetall shares Wednesday's trading...
Rate decision from the Bank of Canada at 3:00 pm GMT today is a key macro event of the day. Bank is expected to deliver a 25 basis point rate hike. Such...
The major cryptocurrency has failed to stay above $23,000 and Microsoft's mixed results released yesterday may weigh on Wall Street sentiments. US...
German IFO indices for January were released today at 9:00 am GMT. The headline Business Climate index jumped from 88.6 to 90.2, while the market expected...
European indices open little changed Bank of Canada expected to hike rates by 25 bp Earnings reports from Tesla and Boeing, among...
US indices finished yesterday's trading mostly lower. S&P 500 dropped 0.07%, Nasdaq and Russell 2000 moved 0.27% lower each while Dow Jones...
European indices finished today's session in mixed moods, with DAX closed almost unchanged at 15,100 as upbeat PMI data and policymakers comments...
AMD (AMD.US) share fell over 3.0% on Tuesday after Bernstein downgraded the chipmaker to market perform from outperform and reduced the price target from...
$24,618 million in revenue. That is the figure estimated by the consensus of analysts for the end of the fourth quarter. For each revenue category, the...
The EUR currency has started to recover from hawkish comments by Fabio Panetta and Gediminas Simkus of the ECB. The comments suggest that ECB members are...
Silicon Valley giant Microsoft (MSFT.US) will show its Q4 2022 results after today's US trading session. Wall Street expects the slowest revenue growth...
US indices launched today's cash trading lower US flash PMIs rebound in January Johnson & Johnson (JNJ.US) posted mixed quarterly results Three...
