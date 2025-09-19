BREAKING: USD strengthens after upbeat flash PMI data
• The S&P Global US Manufacturing PMI rose to 46.8 in January from 46.2 in December, well above market forecasts of 46.0 flash estimates...
Market news
The most significant event of the month is behind us: the Fed has finally decided on its first interest rate cut this year. Today is also a "Triple Witching Day," when futures and options contracts on stocks and indices expire, which naturally signals the end of the quarter. This period can...
BOJ kept the policy rate at 0.50% in a 7–2 split; Hajime Takata and Naoki Tamura voted for a hike to 0.75%. A new step toward normalization: BOJ will begin selling its ETF (and J-REIT) holdings, with guidelines of ~¥620bn/year for ETFs, equivalent to about 0.05% of daily trading...
Micron Technologies is one of the world’s leading manufacturers of semiconductor memory and technology solutions for a wide range of applications, from personal computers and data centers to mobile devices and the automotive sector. The company was founded in 1978 and has since consistently developed...
3M (MMM.US) shares fell more than 4.0% before the opening bell after the multinational conglomerate reported weak quarterly earnings and gloomy outlook...
Oil Oil prices attempted to break out of a consolidation range. WTI trades in the $81-82 per barrel area while Brent attempts to break above the...
Dax index under downward pressure Europe focused on PMI readings Swatch optimistic about the future Tuesday's trading...
UK based water company Severn Trent, which supplies around 4.6 million households and businesses across the Midlands and Wales, saw stock price return...
Release of flash PMI indices for January from the European Union and the United Kingdom were key data releases of the European morning session today. Data...
US earnings season is entering a key phase that will see releases from the largest stocks listed on Wall Street. While a bulk of mega-tech reports will...
Flash PMI indices for January from France and Germany were released today at 8:15 am GMT and 8:30 am GMT, respectively. French release turned out to be...
European indices set for higher opening Flash PMIs for January from Europe and the United States Earnings from 5 Dow Jones members,...
US indices finished higher for the second day in a row yesterday. S&P 500 gained 1.19%, Dow Jones added 0.76% and Nasdaq rallied 2.01%. Russell...
European finished today's session higher, with DAX added 0.46% to above the 15,100 level as ongoing optimism surrounding China's reopening and...
ECB President Lagarde's latest comments did not cause much volatility on the markets. As expected head of the ECB remains hawkish, emphasizing the...
Shopify (SHOP.US) shares rose over 6.0% at the beginning of the week after Deutsche Bank analysts upgraded the e-commerce company to buy from hold and...
US indices rose sharply today, extending Friday gains as risk appetite improved bolstered by the lack of Fed members' speeches, due to the blackout...
The beginning of this session is once again marked by an improvement in market sentiment, which is supporting the euro against the US dollar. EUR/USD...
Today one can observe a clear rebound of bond yields. US bonds are leading the way and are significantly cheaper in the last week of January. On the other...
US indices launched today's cash trading higher US100 broke above the long-term downward wave. Salesforce (CRM.US) stock surges as activist...
Today, three members of the ECB presented their views regarding the bank's future policy. Kazimir pointed out that further hikes are needed, suggesting...
Cryptocurrencies are likely to face another high-volatility week as the financial results of technology companies Microsoft (Tuesday), Tesla (Wednesday)...
DAX in mixed mood at the start of week European stocks post moderate gains Bayer under pressure from a major shareholder Monday's...
