BREAKING: NATGAS rises, speculators remain negative
NATGAS launched today's session with a 7% bullish price gap, however sellers managed to erase half ot the upward wave. Last week, US gas price tested...
Market news
The most significant event of the month is behind us: the Fed has finally decided on its first interest rate cut this year. Today is also a "Triple Witching Day," when futures and options contracts on stocks and indices expire, which naturally signals the end of the quarter. This period can...
BOJ kept the policy rate at 0.50% in a 7–2 split; Hajime Takata and Naoki Tamura voted for a hike to 0.75%. A new step toward normalization: BOJ will begin selling its ETF (and J-REIT) holdings, with guidelines of ~¥620bn/year for ETFs, equivalent to about 0.05% of daily trading...
Micron Technologies is one of the world’s leading manufacturers of semiconductor memory and technology solutions for a wide range of applications, from personal computers and data centers to mobile devices and the automotive sector. The company was founded in 1978 and has since consistently developed...
As Wall Street earnings season gathers pace with each week seeing more and more earnings reports scheduled for release. This also means that we are seeing...
Federal Reserve has entered a pre-meeting blackout period and therefore traders will not hear any comments or speeches from Fed members until the decision...
European indices set to open higher WSJ Fed insider suggests a 25 bp rate hike Speeches from ECB members, including President Lagarde European...
Indices from Asia-Pacific traded higher today with Nikkei gaining 1.4%, S&P/ASX moving 0.1% higher and Nifty 50 adding 0.6%. Overall, liquidity...
European indices finished today's session higher. DAX recorded a 0.4% weekly loss, however added 0.76% on Friday. The sentiment was supported by...
Netflix results positively surprised investors - of course in terms of subscriber growth, and not necessarily financial data. Stocks of other streaming...
The Fed announced that it was examining the activities of the Goldman Sachs retail banking division to determine whether the bank had adequate collateral...
Alphabet (GOOGL.US), the parent holding company of Google, announced that it will lay off 12,000 employees which equals approximately 6% of its workforce. Narrative...
Next week is packed with some of the most awaited data releases. Investors will be offered flash US Q4 GDP report, US PCE data for December or flash PMIs...
The largest cryptocurrency has managed to rise above $21,000 again. Despite the risk assets momentum of recent weeks, on-chain data provided by Glassnode...
Two FED policymakers- Harker and George provided some comments regarding monetary policy during today's session. Neither of them showed any major changes...
US indices launched today's cash trading in mixed moods Netflix (NFLX.US) surges on upbeat subscriber numbers Alphabet (GOOGL.US) surges as...
The head of the Bank of Japan, Haruhiko Kuroda, talked about monetary policy during the World Economic Forum in Davos, although his rhetoric remains unchanged: Japan...
Yesterday, Netflix published the results for Q4 2022, which turned out to be a bigger surprise than Wednesday's dance - the title character of the...
Canada retail sales data for November was released at 1:30 pm GMT. Report turned out to be mixed and did not trigger any major moves on the...
Chinese companies have strengthened significantly in recent days after Beijing said the worst in its battle against COVID-19 was over. Reopening...
DAX in mixed mood after yesterday's sell-off European stocks post moderate gains Siemens Gamesa puts pressure on Siemens Energy...
Netflix (NFLX.US) unveiled financial results that positively surprised analysts. Shares gained nearly 6% before the market open. A significant increase...
Shares of banking services company Close Brothers Group (CBG.UK) are under pressure today, losing 13% despite better sentiment among UK companies as the...
