Chart of the day - USDCAD (20.01.2023)
Economic calendar today is light but traders will be offered some noteworthy data from Canada and the United States in the afternoon. Canadian retail sales...
CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 76% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you understand how CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money
Market news
The most significant event of the month is behind us: the Fed has finally decided on its first interest rate cut this year. Today is also a "Triple Witching Day," when futures and options contracts on stocks and indices expire, which naturally signals the end of the quarter. This period can...
More
BOJ kept the policy rate at 0.50% in a 7–2 split; Hajime Takata and Naoki Tamura voted for a hike to 0.75%. A new step toward normalization: BOJ will begin selling its ETF (and J-REIT) holdings, with guidelines of ~¥620bn/year for ETFs, equivalent to about 0.05% of daily trading...
More
Micron Technologies is one of the world’s leading manufacturers of semiconductor memory and technology solutions for a wide range of applications, from personal computers and data centers to mobile devices and the automotive sector. The company was founded in 1978 and has since consistently developed...
More
Economic calendar today is light but traders will be offered some noteworthy data from Canada and the United States in the afternoon. Canadian retail sales...
European indices set to open higher Canadian retail sales, US existing home sales data Speeches from SNB and ECB chiefs Futures...
US indices finished yesterday's trading lower, marking another downbeat session in a row. S&P 500 and Dow Jones dropped 0.76% each, Nasdaq...
European indices pulled sharply away from 11-month highs on Thursday, with DAX down 1.72% as ECB President Lagarde reiterated the central bank will...
Procter & Gamble (PG.US) stock is trading 1.0% lower after the consumer goods giant posted mixed quarterly results in Q2 2023. Company...
European indices rose sharply during the first days of January, however, the sentiment has clearly changed this week. German index fell sharply within...
Bucket of cold water for Wall Street bulls On Tuesday, two large US banks posted their quarterly results. While Morgan Stanley (MS.US) surprised on...
Publication of report from the US Department of Energy caused some moves on the oil market. Crude inventories rose unexpectedly, while gasoline...
The US Energy Information Administration reported today that domestic supplies of natural gas decreased by -82 billion cubic feet for the week ended January...
US indices launched today's cash trading lower Upbeat claims and Philly Fed data Roblox (RBLX.US) stock plunges after Morgan Stanley downgrade Three...
The number of Americans filling for unemployment benefits was 0.190 million in the week ended January 14, compared to 0.205 million reported in...
While S&P 500 futures continue yesterday's declines analysts from the BlackRock (BLK.US) Investment Institute shared with the market a look at...
Minutes from the latest ECB meeting have just been released, however, it did not cause any major moves on the markets because the sentiment was affected...
DAX breaks below zone of local peaks Lufthansa interested in a stake in ITA Airways Thursday's trading session on markets from...
Cryptocurrency market sentiment weakened yesterday after major U.S. indexes began to fall following comments from central bankers on concerns that the...
Central Bank of the Republic of Turkey announced its monetary policy decision at 11:00 am GMT today. As expected, interest rates were left unchanged with...
Netflix (NFLX.US) will show its Q4 2022 results today, after a session on Wall Street. Good results could improve investor sentiment; so far, the results...
Norges Bank decided to leave rates unchanged at a meeting today but there is one more rate decision to be announced today. Central Bank of the Republic...
Norges Bank announced its latest monetary policy decision today at 9:00 am GMT. Central bank left rates unchanged at 2.75%, in-line with market expectations....
ECB minutes and speeches from ECB President Lagarde Earnings reports from Procter & Gamble and Netflix Rate decisions from CBRT...
The selected country of residence is not operated. Please choose a different country.
Changing the language affects the change of regulator