Morning wrap (19.01.2023)
US indices finished yesterday's trading with big losses as all major Wall Street indices dropped over 1%. Underperformance came after weaker-than-expected...
Market news
The most significant event of the month is behind us: the Fed has finally decided on its first interest rate cut this year. Today is also a "Triple Witching Day," when futures and options contracts on stocks and indices expire, which naturally signals the end of the quarter. This period can...
BOJ kept the policy rate at 0.50% in a 7–2 split; Hajime Takata and Naoki Tamura voted for a hike to 0.75%. A new step toward normalization: BOJ will begin selling its ETF (and J-REIT) holdings, with guidelines of ~¥620bn/year for ETFs, equivalent to about 0.05% of daily trading...
Micron Technologies is one of the world’s leading manufacturers of semiconductor memory and technology solutions for a wide range of applications, from personal computers and data centers to mobile devices and the automotive sector. The company was founded in 1978 and has since consistently developed...
Major European indices finished slightly higher today, with the Dax hovering near 11 month high, supported by a slew of upbeat quarterly results and...
IBM (IBM.US) shares dropped over 3.0% after Morgan Stanley downgraded the iconic tech company to 'equal weight' from 'overweight', citing...
Charles Schwab (SCHW.US) stock fell over 2.05 on Wednesday after finiacial servies company posted slightly weaker than expected results for Q4 2022. The...
Prologis (PLD.US) stock briefly rose over 2.0% on Wednesday as the Q4 results exceeded analysts' forecasts despite the deteriorating economic conditions....
Major Wall Street indices gave back early gains as hawkish comments from FED's Loretta Mester weighed on market sentiment. Currently Dow Jones is trading...
The U.S. Department of Justice has conveyed that regulators will soon announce a global enforcement directive for the cryptocurrency market; The regulators'...
The USDJPY pair rose as much as 2% early in the session after the Bank of Japan did not change its monetary policy, even though 10-year bond yields exceeded...
Sharp sell-off of the US dollar was related to the release of weak macro data. Later on, Bullard in an interview with the Wall Street Journal sounded...
US indices launched today's cash trading higher Weak US retail sales, PPI continues to move lower Oatly (OTLY.US) stock surges after analysts...
Industrial production in the US decreased to -0.7% MoM in December, from downwardly revised -0.6 % MoM decline in November and missing market...
Gold is gaining 0.6% during today's session and currently oscillates around recent highs around $1920, while other precious metals are also moving...
US retail sales data for December was released at 1:30 pm GMT. Report turned out to be weaker than expected and caused some moves on the markets....
Shares of Moderna (MRNA.US) are trading higher as the company relayed that its vaccine mRNA-1345 against RSV (respiratory syncytial virus) effectively...
Natural gas in the US is getting much cheaper, despite the confluence of several positive factors, which are: change of the weather forecast for...
Alcoa (AA.US), one of the largest producers of aluminum, alumina and bauxite, will report financial results after today's Wall Street session. A weaker...
DAX struggles to overcome resistance set by Fibo retracement Eurozone core inflation continues to rise Russian market exit puts pressure...
Bank of Japan Governor Kuroda commented on Japan's monetary situation insisting on a dovish macro outlook although markets have recently seen a chance...
According to Bloomberg reports, the European Central Bank may begin considering a slower hike in March, which would mean a slower pace than that indicated...
The Japanese yen is in the center of attention today, following the Bank of Japan monetary policy. The Bank of Japan decided not to make a move today -...
