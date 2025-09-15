Economic calendar: PPI report as the key release of the day 📌
The macroeconomic calendar doesn’t include many major events today. The key report of the day will be the U.S. PPI inflation release along with the...
Market news
Bitcoin hovers around $115,000, holding on to recent gains as the week begins. The sentiment weakened slightly after Nasdaq and S&P 500 futures dipped on reports of an antitrust investigation into Nvidia. Ethereum is down more than 2.5%, falling to $4,500. The U.S. dollar is weakening, but...
Micron is up 10% today to $153 per share after Citi raised its price target to $175 (from $150). The upcycle in the memory market remains intact thanks to high barriers to entry, thus limited supply, and stronger-than-expected demand — especially from data centers and AI. Micron will report...
Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE), headquartered in Houston, Texas, is one of the key players in the enterprise technology solutions market. The company was established in 2015 following the split of the original Hewlett-Packard company, which allowed it to focus on delivering advanced IT products and...
07:00 AM BST, United Kingdom - GDP data for April: GDP: actual 0.9% YoY; previous 1.1% YoY; GDP: actual -0.3% MoM; forecast...
Treasury Secretary Bessent told Congress that Trump is “very likely” to delay the implementation of tariffs scheduled for July 8. Countries...
U.S. indices end the day slightly higher, hovering near all-time highs. The US500 and US100 gain 0.25% to 6,055 and 20,007 points respectively. The...
GitLab presented its financial results for the first quarter of fiscal year 2026 during the previous trading session. GitLab is an American technology...
Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent Said that foreign companies dissatisfied with the tax proposed by the White House, also known as Section 899, should...
03:30 PM BST, United States - EIA Data: Gasoline Inventories: actual 1.504M; forecast 1.100M; previous 5.219M; Crude Oil Inventories:...
The May CPI inflation reading surprised investors, who had expected significantly higher figures than April's due to rising business costs and base...
Wall Street is trading higher at the start of the cash session, with a clear risk-on sentiment across the broader market. Earlier in the day, US index...
01:30 PM BST, United States - Inflation Data for May: CPI: actual 0.1% MoM; forecast 0.2% MoM; previous 0.2% MoM; CPI: actual...
Equity indices are attempting a modest rebound ahead of the U.S. opening bell, with US100 CFDs up 0.05 % at 21,900 points, after Donald Trump posted on...
Shares of quantum computing companies rise after Nvidia CEO, Jensen Huang during the interview today signalled, that quantum computing technology is one...
We’re just moments away from the release of the May CPI report — the most important macroeconomic publication of the week. The release is especially...
A US federal appeals court has ruled that wide-ranging tariffs imposed by Donald Trump can remain in effect while the appeals process unfolds. This decision,...
The Eurodollar is in the spotlight today on capital markets, as all eyes turn to the key U.S. data release at 12:30 PM GMT —namely, the May CPI inflation...
Founded over 100 years ago, L'Oréal (OR.FR) is the leading company in the beauty sector and has been able to sustainably outperform...
Futures on US and European indices slightly loses on Wednesday morning US May CPI data in focus on Wall Street (12:30 PM GMT) Markets await for...
Platinum surges almost 3% today, rising to $1240 per ounce, the highest level since May 2021. Demand from jewellers (especially in China), pressured by...
U.S. index futures are posting modest declines today, pulling back by around -0.2% to -0.3%. Losses are also visible in pre-market trading for the DAX,...
Stock indices on Wall Street continue to climb as trade negotiations between China and the US progress. As of 6 PM GMT, the US500 is up 0.4%, with the...
