Economic calendar: US retail sales data, Fed and ECB speakers
European indices set for slightly higher opening US retail sales data in the spotlight Speeches from ECB and Fed members Futures...
Market news
The most significant event of the month is behind us: the Fed has finally decided on its first interest rate cut this year. Today is also a "Triple Witching Day," when futures and options contracts on stocks and indices expire, which naturally signals the end of the quarter. This period can...
BOJ kept the policy rate at 0.50% in a 7–2 split; Hajime Takata and Naoki Tamura voted for a hike to 0.75%. A new step toward normalization: BOJ will begin selling its ETF (and J-REIT) holdings, with guidelines of ~¥620bn/year for ETFs, equivalent to about 0.05% of daily trading...
Micron Technologies is one of the world’s leading manufacturers of semiconductor memory and technology solutions for a wide range of applications, from personal computers and data centers to mobile devices and the automotive sector. The company was founded in 1978 and has since consistently developed...
US indices finished yesterday's trading mostly lower. S&P 500 dropped 0.20%, Dow Jones moved 1.14% lower and Russell 2000 declined 0.15%....
Major European indices finished today's session slightly higher, with DAX rising about 0.35% to a highest level since February 2022, after...
Snap (SNAP.US) shares fell nearly 5% on Tuesday after JMP Securities downgraded the tech company to market perform from market outperform, as the amount...
WTI crude futures pulled back from recent highs around $81 per barrel, erasing some of the early gains as persistent recession fears weigh on market sentiment....
European equities resumed upward momentum while the Euro pulled back from recent highs on news that ECB starts to consider slower hikes after the half...
The cryptocurrency sector is seeing a gradual improvement in sentiment, with Bitcoin slowly overcoming significant resistance on its way to turning the...
US indices launched today's cash trading lower Mixed results from major US banks Pfizer (PFE.US) stock plummets after Wells Fargo downgrade Three...
Morgan Stanley’s (MS.US) shares rose nearly 2.0% in premarket as quarterly earnings beat market expectations partially thanks to record wealth management...
Canada’s annual inflation fell to 6.3%YoY in December from 6.8% in November, below market expectations of 6.4%. Core consumer prices in Canada...
DAX loses upward momentum ZEW sentiment positively surprises market BofA downgrades E.ON (EOAN.DE) shares to "neutral" Tuesday's...
Goldman Sachs (GS.US) stock fell more than 2.6% before the opening bell after the banking giant posted disappointing quarterly results. Similar to its...
Oil OPEC Secretary General said that increasing import quotas in China is a positive signal for oil demand According to OPEC, Chinese...
EURUSD climbed above the 1.08 mark last week, reaching the highest level since late-April 2022. However, the pair began to struggle after US CPI data release...
An awaited pack of Chinese data was released today. Data turned out to be better-than-expected with activity data for December as well as Q4 and full-2022...
European indices set for more or less flat opening German ZEW for January, Canadian CPI for December Morgan Stanley and Goldman Sachs...
Indices from Asia-Pacific traded mixed today. Nikkei gained 1.2%, S&P/ASX 200 traded flat, Nifty 50 moved 0.5% higher and Kospi plunged 1% In...
The first trading session of the week did not bring excessive volatility to the markets due to the holiday in the US. Volatility was observed today mainly...
Since the beginning of November, gold has been moving in a strong upward trend. Last week there was a breakthrough of a key resistance zone,...
The British stock market has started 2023 with a vigor. Futures contracts on the UK's FTSE100 stock index (UK100) have already rallied 5% since the...
