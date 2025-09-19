EUR/USD: How far can Euro go against USD?
Last week was marked by a clear improvement in market sentiment, with risk-assets outperforming the market, while the US dollar was penalized by the risk-on...
CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 76% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you understand how CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money
Market news
The most significant event of the month is behind us: the Fed has finally decided on its first interest rate cut this year. Today is also a "Triple Witching Day," when futures and options contracts on stocks and indices expire, which naturally signals the end of the quarter. This period can...
More
BOJ kept the policy rate at 0.50% in a 7–2 split; Hajime Takata and Naoki Tamura voted for a hike to 0.75%. A new step toward normalization: BOJ will begin selling its ETF (and J-REIT) holdings, with guidelines of ~¥620bn/year for ETFs, equivalent to about 0.05% of daily trading...
More
Micron Technologies is one of the world’s leading manufacturers of semiconductor memory and technology solutions for a wide range of applications, from personal computers and data centers to mobile devices and the automotive sector. The company was founded in 1978 and has since consistently developed...
More
Last week was marked by a clear improvement in market sentiment, with risk-assets outperforming the market, while the US dollar was penalized by the risk-on...
The shares of Danish vaccine company Bavarian Nordic (BAVA.DK) are gaining nearly 7% today after reporting preliminary results for 2022. Despite an increase...
Cryptocurrency Cronos, the token exchange of cryptocurrency exchange Crypto.com is trading nearly 8% higher although most of the cryptocurrency market...
Shares of the Hypoport Group (HYQ.DE) are rising thanks to stable though historically very low transaction volume in mortgage financing in Q4 2022. The...
The U.S. earnings season began with Friday's financial institutions publications. In addition to this, we have already had several publications for...
The price of U.S. gas is rising today (note that volumes are limited due to Martin Luther King Jr. Day), while European prices are falling sharply. There...
Dax starts the week slightly lower US national holiday limits volatility in markets Rheinmetall (RHM.DE) acquires a stake in...
The cryptocurrency market has experienced improvement in sentiment over the past week, with Bitcoin managing to climb above $21,000 and Ethereum trading...
The Wall Street earnings report for Q4 2022 began last week with reports from major US banks. Reports from US financial institutions will continue this...
AUDJPY is trading higher today, mostly thanks to the weakness of the Japanese yen. JPY is one of the worst performing G10 currencies today after the Bank...
European indices are set for a slightly lower opening US traders off to observe Martin Luther King Day BoE Governor Bailey...
Indices from Asia-Pacific traded mostly higher during the first session of a new week. S&P/ASX 200 gained 0.8%, Kospi moved 0.6% higher and indices...
During today's session on Wall Street traders focused on financial reports from major US banks, which officially kicked off the earnings season Today...
Delta Air Lines (DAL.US) shares plunged over 4,0% on Friday after the airline maintained its full-year financial outlook despite upbeat quarterly profit,...
Earnings report on Wall Street began this week and investors will get more reports from US financial companies after the weekend, as well as some tech...
USDJPY extended its recent downward move and reached levels not seen since the end of May 2022, as easing inflation expectations from UoM data put additional...
The University of Michigan consumer sentiment for the US rose to 64.6 in January from 59.7 in December, well above market forecasts of 60.4, preliminary...
US indices launched today's cash trading lower Disappointing results from major US banks Lockheed Martin (LMT.US) stock plunges after Goldman...
As ações da Tesla (TSLA.US) caíram mais de 6,0% antes do sino de abertura, depois de Guggenheim baixar a nota da gigante dos elétricos...
Citigroup (C.US) reported Q4 2022 and full-2022 earnings today ahead of the Wall Street session open. Results turned out to be mixed. Revenue came out...
The selected country of residence is not operated. Please choose a different country.
Changing the language affects the change of regulator