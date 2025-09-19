Bank of New York Mellon gains over 1.0% in pre-market after earnings release
Bank of New York Mellon Corp. (BK.US) also announced Q4 2022 results. Fourth quarter profit fell compared to the same period last year, but beat analysts'...
CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 76% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you understand how CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money
Market news
The most significant event of the month is behind us: the Fed has finally decided on its first interest rate cut this year. Today is also a "Triple Witching Day," when futures and options contracts on stocks and indices expire, which naturally signals the end of the quarter. This period can...
More
BOJ kept the policy rate at 0.50% in a 7–2 split; Hajime Takata and Naoki Tamura voted for a hike to 0.75%. A new step toward normalization: BOJ will begin selling its ETF (and J-REIT) holdings, with guidelines of ~¥620bn/year for ETFs, equivalent to about 0.05% of daily trading...
More
Micron Technologies is one of the world’s leading manufacturers of semiconductor memory and technology solutions for a wide range of applications, from personal computers and data centers to mobile devices and the automotive sector. The company was founded in 1978 and has since consistently developed...
More
Bank of New York Mellon Corp. (BK.US) also announced Q4 2022 results. Fourth quarter profit fell compared to the same period last year, but beat analysts'...
Slowing demand and rising costs Amazon plans to lay off more than 18,000 workers, almost double the number originally planned. E-commerce giant is facing...
Bank of America (BAC.US) reported upbeat fourth-quarter results as higher interest rates offset weak performance of its investment banking division. Earnings...
Wells Fargo (WFC.US) results fell short of investor expectations. Results for the fourth quarter of 2022 fell below analysts' forecasts. The bank's...
JPMorgan (JPM.US), a major US investment bank, reported Q4 2022 earnings today ahead of the Wall Street session open. Bank managed to beat expectations...
DAX extends gains after yesterday's CPI reading Old Continent awaits Wall Street bank earnings releases German GDP for 2022 comes...
Two top European macro readings of the day have already been released. GDP data from both, the United Kingdom and Germany, turned out to be a positive...
German Federal Statistical Office released German full-2022 GDP data at 9:00 am GMT today. This was the first, flash release of 2022 GDP and it turned...
European indices set for slightly higher opening German 2022 GDP reading due at 9:00 am GMT Earnings reports from JPMorgan, Citigroup...
US indices finished yesterday's trading higher after a volatile session. S&P 500 gained 0.34%, Dow Jones and Nasdaq moved 0.64% higher each...
CPI inflation in the US slowed down to 6.5% y/y as expected in December. However for the first time since the beginning of the pandemic, headline inflation...
Logitech (LOGI.US) stock dropped more than 16.0% on Thursday after the Swiss-American PC equipment maker reported disappointing quarterly earnings and...
Fresh comments from FED's Bullard did not provide much support for USD: Growth in Q4 will be stronger than expected The economic outlook...
WTI crude futures climbed 1% to above the $78 per barrel mark on Thursday, extending their winning streak. During today's session, price reached the...
The US Energy Information Administration reported today that domestic supplies of natural gas increased by 11 billion cubic feet for the week ended January...
US indices launched today's cash trading lower US CPI in line with forecasts American Airlines (AA.US) surges on upbeat financial outlook Three...
The short-term uptrend is intact, but the rally is faltering. W1 chart The DAX / DE30 gave up early gains on Thursday but is still holding above...
The widely watched US CPI inflation for December has just been released and showed inflationary pressures on the economy eased in line with expectations,...
The annual inflation rate in the US slowed for a 6th month to 6.5% in December, from 7.1% in November, in line with forecasts of 6.5%. Closely...
Bitcoin price over 3.0% and breached $18,000 mark on news that FTX’s new management located some $5B in cash and some digital investments, raising...
The selected country of residence is not operated. Please choose a different country.
Changing the language affects the change of regulator