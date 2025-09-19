📣US100 down 0.1% ahead of US CPI
CPI inflation will be key for Fed While the Fed is looking primarily at PCE inflation, CPI is usually released earlier and shows the general trend that...
The most significant event of the month is behind us: the Fed has finally decided on its first interest rate cut this year. Today is also a "Triple Witching Day," when futures and options contracts on stocks and indices expire, which naturally signals the end of the quarter. This period can...
BOJ kept the policy rate at 0.50% in a 7–2 split; Hajime Takata and Naoki Tamura voted for a hike to 0.75%. A new step toward normalization: BOJ will begin selling its ETF (and J-REIT) holdings, with guidelines of ~¥620bn/year for ETFs, equivalent to about 0.05% of daily trading...
Micron Technologies is one of the world’s leading manufacturers of semiconductor memory and technology solutions for a wide range of applications, from personal computers and data centers to mobile devices and the automotive sector. The company was founded in 1978 and has since consistently developed...
DAX gains ahead of US CPI report DE30 breaks out above 15,100 points Porsche interested in cooperation with Google Thursday's...
Shares of Ubisoft (UBI.FR), French video game company, are slumping almost 20% in today's trading. Poor performance of the company's stock can...
Japanese yen is one of the best performing major currencies today. JPY gains thanks to reports in Japanese media that suggested Bank of Japan is planning...
European indices set to open higher US CPI data for December due at 1:30 pm GMT Speeches from 3 Fed members European...
US indices finished yesterday's session higher with Nasdaq posting gains for the fourth day in a row. Dow Jones gained 0.80%, S&P 500 moved...
European indices finished today's session higher, with the benchmark DAX hovering near 11 month high of 15000 pts despite fresh hawkish comments...
CarMax (KMX.US) stock erased pre-market losses and is trading slightly higher on Wednesday despite the fact that JPMorgan downgraded the used car seller...
The pullback seen on Wall Street at the end of Monday's session was quickly erased. On Wednesday, the US100 jumped 1% towards highs from the beginning...
The largest financial institutions in the US will publish their results for the fourth quarter of 2022 on Friday and at the beginning of next week. Taking...
Publication of today’s report from the US Department of Energy caused minor moves on the oil market. Crude inventories unexpectedly jumped above...
Euro continues to climb higher supported by another set of hawkish comments from ECB officials. Following Schnabel and Villeroy, today Rehn joined the...
US indices launched today's cash trading higher Tesla (TSLA.US) plans to expand its Texas factory Salesforce (CRM.US) plunges after Bernstein...
Euro is the best performing G10 currency on Wednesday, while Swiss Frank is the top laggard. Euro continues to appreciate on recent hawkish remarks from...
Airline stocks dropped slightly in off-hours trading on Wednesday after a Federal Aviation Administration computer outage caused widespread delays and...
European stock market indices benefit from the risk-on moods seen during the Wall Street session yesterday. DE30 broke above the 15,000 pts mark for the...
DAX one step closer to the 15,000 point barrier Powell's poor comments boosted market bulls Investors' attention now focuses...
A pack of Australian data for November has been released during an otherwise quiet Asian session. Data turned out to be better-than-expected with retail...
European indices open higher DOE report on watch after massive build signaled by API data Number of speeches from ECB members In...
US indices finished yesterday's trading higher, with small-caps and tech shares outperforming. Dow Jones gained 0.56%, S&P 500 moved 0.70%...
