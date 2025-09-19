Daily summary: Wall Street inches higher as investors await key inflation data
European indices finished today's session mostly lower, with Dax falling 0.12%, while pharma giant Bayer stock jumped more than 4% on news...
Market news
The most significant event of the month is behind us: the Fed has finally decided on its first interest rate cut this year. Today is also a "Triple Witching Day," when futures and options contracts on stocks and indices expire, which naturally signals the end of the quarter. This period can...
BOJ kept the policy rate at 0.50% in a 7–2 split; Hajime Takata and Naoki Tamura voted for a hike to 0.75%. A new step toward normalization: BOJ will begin selling its ETF (and J-REIT) holdings, with guidelines of ~¥620bn/year for ETFs, equivalent to about 0.05% of daily trading...
Micron Technologies is one of the world’s leading manufacturers of semiconductor memory and technology solutions for a wide range of applications, from personal computers and data centers to mobile devices and the automotive sector. The company was founded in 1978 and has since consistently developed...
Coinbase (COIN.US) stock jumped more than 6.0% on Tuesday after the cryptocurrency exchange announced plans to lay-off 950 employees or 20.0% of...
In today's analysis, we'll take a look at the technical situation of the AUDUSD pair. Looking at the D1 interval, one can notice that the price...
Cocoa price fell sharply on Tuesday and paused a recent upward move caused by higher than average temperatures in top producer Ivory Coast. Meanwhile ICE...
US indices launched today's cash trading mixed Powell remarks did not cause stir on the markets Coinbase (COIN.US) plans to cut 20.0% of its...
Futures linked to major Wall Street indices bounced off daily lows , while dollar erased some of the early gains following publication of FED's Chair...
DAX brakes bullish momentum Markets await FED Powell speech Automakers publish their 2022 delivery data Tuesday's trading...
Oil Chinese economic reopening may lead to a jump in oil demand. Chinese authorities issued additional batch of oil import quotas for domestic...
Pre-session sentiment around Virgin Orbit (VORB.US) is nearly depressed, lifting the listing nearly 25% lower from yesterday's closing levels. The...
The British pound climbed to a 3-week high against the US dollar yesterday. The move was driven mostly by USD weakness. However, traders were also offered...
European stock markets set for flat opening Powell to speak on central bank independence at 2:00 pm GMT Speeches from governors of...
US indices finished yesterday's session mixed as risk momentum faded in the afternoon. S&P 500 dropped 0.08%, Dow Jones moved 0.34% lower,...
Majority of European equity markets extended gains on Monday and jumped to 7-month highs, with Dax rising 1.25%, the highest since end-March 2022 with...
The risk-on sentiment clearly supports not only stock indices and commodities prices, but also cryptocurrencies. During Tuesday's session, Bitcoin...
Bed Bath & Beyond (BBBY.US) shares more than 32.0% in another volatile session, as buyers attempt to erase some of the recent heavy losses as the WSJ...
NATGAS bounced off the 2021 lows at $3.20 MMBtu during today's session on a spike in oil prices and forecasts for higher gas demand next week than...
Major bourses from Europe and US extend sharp gains from the prior week as China's borders reopening and easing interest rate hike concerns in the...
Today’s session is marked by a strong recovery of the euro against the US dollar, following the good performance of equities which also reflects...
US indices launched today's cash trading higher Bed Bath & Beyond Inc (BBBY.US) rebounds despite bankruptcy concerns Lululemon (LULU.US)...
The pound sterling ended 2022 almost 11% lower, which was the worst performance since 2016, when Brits decided to leave the EU. However GBPUSD rose sharply...
