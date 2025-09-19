DE30: DAX strives to continue bullish momentum
Stocks open the week higher, futures slow down bullish momentum Sentix index slightly above expectations Mynaric (M0Y.DE) gains new...
Market news
The most significant event of the month is behind us: the Fed has finally decided on its first interest rate cut this year. Today is also a "Triple Witching Day," when futures and options contracts on stocks and indices expire, which naturally signals the end of the quarter. This period can...
BOJ kept the policy rate at 0.50% in a 7–2 split; Hajime Takata and Naoki Tamura voted for a hike to 0.75%. A new step toward normalization: BOJ will begin selling its ETF (and J-REIT) holdings, with guidelines of ~¥620bn/year for ETFs, equivalent to about 0.05% of daily trading...
Micron Technologies is one of the world’s leading manufacturers of semiconductor memory and technology solutions for a wide range of applications, from personal computers and data centers to mobile devices and the automotive sector. The company was founded in 1978 and has since consistently developed...
Oil has launched a new week's trading on a positive note with Brent and WTI trading almost 3% higher on the day each. Chinese reopening is the main...
European indices set for higher opening Second-tier data from Europe Grounding of MV Glory in Suez Canal not affecting traffic Index...
US indices rallied on Friday following a solid NFP report - jobs data for December showed better-than-expected employment gain and slower-than-expected...
Mocny raport NFP ale słabsza dynamika płac – to pomaga indeksom Indeks ISM usług poniżej 50 pkt., presja cenowa nadal spora Spadek...
NFP +104k, consensus was +8k (previous +10.1k) Unemployment Rate 5%, consensus 5.2%, previous 5.1% Full time employment +84.5k after 50.7k in November A...
NFP +223k, consensus was +200k Unemployment Rate 3.5%, consensus 3.7%, previous 3.6% (revised from 3.7%) Annual Wage Growth 4.6%, consensus 5%,...
USD gains, US100 down ahead of the NFP report The consensus sees +200k jobs The report is crucial for the Federal Reserve The NFP...
Weak data, Wall Street weigh on the DE30 The index faces a resistance zone again Rheinmetall gains on the contract news The German market...
The NFP is the report of the week ISM services, Canadian payrolls fill up the calendar Mixed data from Germany European markets modestly...
US markets turned lower on Thursday with the Dow losing 1.02%, S&P500 declining 1.16% and Nasdaq suffering another steep decline, this time of 1.47% This...
European indices finished today's session mostly lower with German DAX falling 0.38% led by losses in chemicals and insurance stocks. Eurozone...
During the first trading session of 2023, Tesla (TSLA.US) shares posted a double-digit decline amid weaker-than-expected Q4 2022 delivery data. Market...
The Silvergate Capital (SI.US) stock is currently losing 45% due to a series of business problems. Cryptocurrency related deposits fell in Q4 as the collapse...
The first week of a new year was very interesting on the markets. FOMC minutes and data from the US labour market triggered a lot of volatility on the...
Publication of report from the US Department of Energy caused some moves on the oil market. Crude inventories jumped more than expected while...
The US Energy Information Administration reported today that domestic supplies of natural gas decreased by -221 billion cubic feet for the week ended December...
US indices launched today's cash trading lower ADP well above expectations Bed Bath & Beyond Inc (BBBY.US) is taking into account bankruptcy...
The S&P Global US Services PMI was revised higher to 44.70 in December from a preliminary reading of 44.40, above market expectations of...
This week investors focused on two main events. Yesterday's FOMC Minutes were perceived as hawkish, however did not cause major moves on markets. The...
