❗ NATGAS tumbles almost 9%
Natural gas prices in the United States, Asia and Europe are slumping at the beginning of a new year. Downward move launched in the second half of December...
The most significant event of the month is behind us: the Fed has finally decided on its first interest rate cut this year. Today is also a "Triple Witching Day," when futures and options contracts on stocks and indices expire, which naturally signals the end of the quarter. This period can...
BOJ kept the policy rate at 0.50% in a 7–2 split; Hajime Takata and Naoki Tamura voted for a hike to 0.75%. A new step toward normalization: BOJ will begin selling its ETF (and J-REIT) holdings, with guidelines of ~¥620bn/year for ETFs, equivalent to about 0.05% of daily trading...
Micron Technologies is one of the world’s leading manufacturers of semiconductor memory and technology solutions for a wide range of applications, from personal computers and data centers to mobile devices and the automotive sector. The company was founded in 1978 and has since consistently developed...
European markets trading little changed German inflation data in the spotlight (1:00 pm GMT) Final PMIs from UK and US European...
Indices from Asia-Pacific traded mixed today - S&P/ASX 200 dropped 1.3%, Kospi moved 0.3% lower, Nifty 50 traded flat and indices from China...
The first trading session of 2023 ended in relatively good mood despite the sharply reduced volatility caused by the lack of trade in the US and in the...
Tesla reported that deliveries for the fourth quarter of 2022 totaled 405,278 vehicles against expectations of 420,760 vehicles. Model S and Model X deliveries...
Airbus (AIR.DE) has begun preliminary talks to take a minority stake in the cybersecurity unit of Evidian, part of the Atos (ATO.FR) consulting group,...
The first trading session of 2023 brings an improvement in sentiment among investors, who decided to go on a post-Christmas shopping spree. On the macro...
The cryptocurrency market is starting the beginning of the year in a better mood, Bitcoin has defended the $16,500 level. However, given the fact that...
Sentiment on the cryptocurrency market improved in the first session of the new year. One of the best-performing digital currencies on Monday is Litecoin,...
A publicação dos índices finais sobre os PMIs para Dezembro foram os pontos altos do calendário económico do dia...
The Japanese yen strengthened slightly on Tuesday against other major currencies after Nikkei reported that the Bank of Japan is considering raising its...
European markets seen opening higher Markets in US, UK and Canada are closed for holiday Manufacturing PMI releases from Europe European...
Asian indices were mixed in holiday-thinned trade on Monday, with most major bourses in the region remaining shut for the New Year's Day. South...
After yesterday's euphoric gains, today we see a marked cooling off, with investors preparing to close 2022 in a weak mood. In the last...
According to news provided by Nikkei, BoJ weighs raising inflation forecast closer to 2% target. A move could provide ground for a change from ultra...
First week of the New Year is always interesting as traders make new strategic allocations. NEXt week will host the release of the US jobs data...
Vitalik Buterin, co-creator of second, largest cryptocurrency Ethereum posted on Twitter yesterday stating that the potential of the Solana cryptocurrency...
The last trading session on Wall Street in 2022 begins with declines in the quotations of the largest stock market stocks. The macroeconomic calendar for...
The shares of electric carmaker Lucid (LCID.US) are trading nearly 30% below IPO levels and have lost nearly 84% since the beginning of the year. Saudi...
Mesa Air (MESA.US) shares fell sharply before the opening bell after the regional carrier posted a wider quarterly loss and weak revenue numbers. Company...
