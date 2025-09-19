Will Apple new challenges plunge Wall Street sentiment?
CNBC TV reported citing government sources that Apple (AAPL.US) wants China's BYD Electronics to be able to enter into a joint venture with the...
Market news
The most significant event of the month is behind us: the Fed has finally decided on its first interest rate cut this year. Today is also a "Triple Witching Day," when futures and options contracts on stocks and indices expire, which naturally signals the end of the quarter. This period can...
BOJ kept the policy rate at 0.50% in a 7–2 split; Hajime Takata and Naoki Tamura voted for a hike to 0.75%. A new step toward normalization: BOJ will begin selling its ETF (and J-REIT) holdings, with guidelines of ~¥620bn/year for ETFs, equivalent to about 0.05% of daily trading...
Micron Technologies is one of the world’s leading manufacturers of semiconductor memory and technology solutions for a wide range of applications, from personal computers and data centers to mobile devices and the automotive sector. The company was founded in 1978 and has since consistently developed...
The Canadian dollar strengthens against the greenback during the final session of the year amid slight improvement in the risk appetite. Some analysts...
The last trading session of 2022 on the Old Continent began with declines in the valuations of major listed companies. Futures on the German DAX index...
The GBPJPY pair extends yesterday's losses as BoJ announced the third day of bond market moves, which supports Yen as investors expect a more...
European markets set to open lower Some markets will be open with reduced hours Chicago PMI for December Flash CPI reading from Spain European...
US indices finished yesterday's trading significantly higher. S&P 500 gained 1.75%, Dow Jones added 1.05% and Nasdaq moved 2.57% higher. Small-cap...
Indices on Wall Street are erasing the declines of the past few days and continuing to rise in near euphoric mood. The S&P 500 is trading up 1.82%,...
Medical companies are experiencing a 'second youth' today on a wave of reports of an increasingly severe coronavirus pandemic in China. According...
Apple erases declines from yesterday's session, US100 gains more than 2% Tesla gains on bullish comments from Morgan Stanley US unemployment...
4:00 pm GMT - DOE report on oil inventories. Oil inventories. Actual: +0.718mb. Expected: -1.52 mb (API: -1.3 mb) Gasoline inventories. Actual: -3.105...
EIA NATURAL GAS CHANGE BCF ACTUAL -213B (FORECAST -199B, PREVIOUS -87B) NATGAS gains slightly after the EIA report!
Thursday's trading session on Wall Street brings gains in stock indexes. The mood is improved mainly by Tesla (TSLA.US) shares, which are gaining dynamically...
Shares of high-performance materials and nanocomposites company Meta Materials (MMAT.US) are trading 3% higher today before the open, following yesterday's...
The number of Americans filling for unemployment benefits was 0.225 million in the week ended December 24, compared to 216k reported in the previous...
Tesla (TSLA.US) stock snapped its recent losing streak on Wednesday as some analysts still consider the EV giant as a good investment idea for next year. Yesterday...
The German leading index continues to tread water in the last week of 2022. W1 chart The DAX / DE30 rises by 0.54% on Thursday and returns above...
The first part of Thursday's trading session on European markets brings an improvement in market sentiment in Europe. The macro calendar awaits investors...
Oil prices fell around 2.0% on Thursday as a rising number of new Covid infections in China sparked demand concerns. Several countries, including the US...
Chinese equities faced some selling pressure recently as surging COVID-19 cases and new travel rules imposed on Chinese passengers by several countries...
European markets set to open slightly higher Several countries impose entry restrictions on Chinese passengers Weekly claims data DOE reports...
