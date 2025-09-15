US500 at Highest Since Late February Ahead of Continued US-China Talks
Trade agreement talks in London are set to resume at 8:00 PM London time, in less than two hours. Meanwhile, the US500 is approaching new multi-month highs,...
Market news
Bitcoin hovers around $115,000, holding on to recent gains as the week begins. The sentiment weakened slightly after Nasdaq and S&P 500 futures dipped on reports of an antitrust investigation into Nvidia. Ethereum is down more than 2.5%, falling to $4,500. The U.S. dollar is weakening, but...
Micron is up 10% today to $153 per share after Citi raised its price target to $175 (from $150). The upcycle in the memory market remains intact thanks to high barriers to entry, thus limited supply, and stronger-than-expected demand — especially from data centers and AI. Micron will report...
Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE), headquartered in Houston, Texas, is one of the key players in the enterprise technology solutions market. The company was established in 2015 following the split of the original Hewlett-Packard company, which allowed it to focus on delivering advanced IT products and...
Cocoa futures on ICE (COCOA) are losing almost 6% today, pressured by heavy rains in West Africa, which may increase the supply from key-growing regions....
The World Bank lowered its U.S. GDP growth forecast for 2025 by 0.9 percentage points to 1.4% year-over-year and by 0.4 percentage points for 2026. US...
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (TSM.US) reported its May revenues, achieving a 39.6% year-over-year increase, totaling $10.7 billion. The company continues...
So far, very limited comments from the U.S.-China talks suggest positive progress, as indicated by both sides. The market remains optimistic about the...
Oil OPEC+ is currently maintaining its strategy of increasing oil production by 411,000 barrels per day. Production is planned to be raised by the...
Futures on FTSE 100 (UK100) are rising almost 0.7% today, supported today by weaker than expected UK macro readings, especially from the labor market. UK's...
European markets are experiencing a mixed trading session today. The Polish WIG20 index is leading gains with +1.00%, followed closely by the UK100 (+0.60%),...
The GBPUSD currency pair is falling back toward a key support level after a weaker-than-expected UK labor market report. While the U.S. dollar held relatively...
07:00 AM BST, United Kingdom - Employment Data for April: Unemployment Rate: actual 4.6%; forecast 4.6%; previous 4.5%; Average...
No macroeconomic releases are scheduled today that could significantly impact global financial markets. However, that doesn't mean we should expect...
Trump confirmed trade talks with China are ongoing in London and “going well,” though no specifics were given. Commerce Secretary Lutnick...
U.S. stock indices are having a calm session today. The S&P 500 is up about 0.3%, the Dow Jones is hovering near Friday’s closing price,...
With the start of the Worldwide Developer Conference 2025 (Apple's annual event), we are seeing a markdown in the shares of the iPhone manufacturer....
20x speedup in simulating a key pharmaceutical reaction using a quantum-classical hybrid workflow. Collaboration between IonQ, AstraZeneca, AWS, and...
Robinhood (HOOD.US) and AppLovin (APP.US) shares are down by approximately 5% today, partially erasing recent gains. Just a few trading sessions before...
Decline in inflation expectations: 1-year inflation forecast fell to 3.2% (from 3.6%), 3-year to 3%, and 5-year to 2.6% Improved labor market sentiment:...
U.S. stock indices open with slight gains. Today, the market's full attention is focused on the results of trade talks between the U.S. and China....
Warner Bros. Discovery (WBD.US) announced today that it plans to split into two separate companies: one focused on streaming and film, and the other on...
Apple, once the undisputed leader in consumer technology products, now lags behind competitors in the race for artificial intelligence dominance. While...
