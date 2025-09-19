NATGAS drops in spite of high consumption
US natural gas prices have been dropping significantly over the past few days. NATGAS dropped below $5 per MMBTu and is now testing a key long-term upward...
CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 76% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you understand how CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money
Market news
The most significant event of the month is behind us: the Fed has finally decided on its first interest rate cut this year. Today is also a "Triple Witching Day," when futures and options contracts on stocks and indices expire, which naturally signals the end of the quarter. This period can...
More
BOJ kept the policy rate at 0.50% in a 7–2 split; Hajime Takata and Naoki Tamura voted for a hike to 0.75%. A new step toward normalization: BOJ will begin selling its ETF (and J-REIT) holdings, with guidelines of ~¥620bn/year for ETFs, equivalent to about 0.05% of daily trading...
More
Micron Technologies is one of the world’s leading manufacturers of semiconductor memory and technology solutions for a wide range of applications, from personal computers and data centers to mobile devices and the automotive sector. The company was founded in 1978 and has since consistently developed...
More
US natural gas prices have been dropping significantly over the past few days. NATGAS dropped below $5 per MMBTu and is now testing a key long-term upward...
Data pack for November: • Headline PCE inflation: 5.5% YoY vs 5.6% YoY expected (6.0% YoY previously) • Core PCE inflation: 4.7% YoY vs...
GDP revision pushed Wall Street lower Final release of US GDP report for Q3 2022 showed an upward revision. This has increased concerns on the market...
European stock market indices erase early gains DE30 returns above 14000 pts BMW Group (BMW.DE) expands cooperation with Solid Power Europe...
Natgas prices continue to move lower even despite growing supply concerns. Recent weather forecasts indicate that a winter storm will affect a large parts...
The USDCAD pair may experience elevated volatility today around 1:30 pm GMT as several interesting data sets from both economies will be released. Market...
European indices set for flat opening US PCE inflation for November US Personal income and spending data European index futures point to a...
US indices finished yesterday's trading lower, however managed to erase a large part of early losses. S&P 500 fell 1.45%, Dow Jones dropped...
European indices erased early gains and finished session sharply lower, with DAX plunging 1.39% tracking Wall Street lower, after the final release...
Sell-off on Wall Street intensifies following a batch of upbeat economic data reinforced the case for further monetary policy tightening. Tech sector is...
Tesla (TSLA.US) stock continues its freefall, dropping more than 7.0% during today's session and some analysts point out that this may be tax...
Shares of the largest used car dealer in the US, CarMax (KMX.US) came under supply-side pressure today amid weak financial results for the fiscal quarter...
The US Energy Information Administration reported today that domestic supplies of natural gas decreased by -87 billion cubic feet for the week ended December...
Major Wall Street indices fell sharply at the beginning of today's session as fresh data from the US sparked additional concerns that the Federal Reserve...
US indices launched today's cash trading lower US GDP for Q3 revised higher Micron Technology (MU.US) stock plunges on weak quarterly results Three...
US data pack for third quarter of 2022 was released at 1:30 pm GMT today. Attention was mostly on GDP revision and it surprised to the upside. Core PCE...
The short-term recovery is faltering. W1 chart The DAX / DE30 is retreating from the weekly high (14,227 points) and slipping into negative territory...
Central Bank of the Republic of Turkey announced its final rate decision of 2022 today at 11:00 am GMT. Market expected the main one-week repo rate to...
European stock market indices erase early gains DE30 pulls back from 50- and 200-period moving average on H4 interval Rheinmetall...
Central Bank of the Republic of Turkey is set to announce its final rate decision of 2022 today at 11:00 am GMT. CBRT is expected to leave the main one-week...
The selected country of residence is not operated. Please choose a different country.
Changing the language affects the change of regulator