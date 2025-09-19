Economic calendar: CBRT rate decision, US Q3 GDP revision
European indices set for higher opening CBRT expected to hold rates unchanged Final release of US GDP report for Q3 Futures...
Market news
The most significant event of the month is behind us: the Fed has finally decided on its first interest rate cut this year. Today is also a "Triple Witching Day," when futures and options contracts on stocks and indices expire, which naturally signals the end of the quarter. This period can...
BOJ kept the policy rate at 0.50% in a 7–2 split; Hajime Takata and Naoki Tamura voted for a hike to 0.75%. A new step toward normalization: BOJ will begin selling its ETF (and J-REIT) holdings, with guidelines of ~¥620bn/year for ETFs, equivalent to about 0.05% of daily trading...
Micron Technologies is one of the world’s leading manufacturers of semiconductor memory and technology solutions for a wide range of applications, from personal computers and data centers to mobile devices and the automotive sector. The company was founded in 1978 and has since consistently developed...
US indices finished yesterday's trading significantly higher with all major Wall Street indices gaining over 1%. S&P 500 gained 1.49%, Dow...
European indices finished today's session sharply higher, with Dax adding 1.54% as stocks tried to recover from a recent sell-off ahead of the holiday...
FedEx (FDX.US) stock rose over 4.0% on Wednesday despite mixed quarterly figures. Company which is considered as one of the economy bellwethers plans...
Shares of Swatch Group (UHR.CH), a leading Swiss watchmaking consortium, are up nearly 2.5% today. Are investors slowly starting to evaluate the results...
Publication of a report from the US Department of Energy but failed to trigger major moves on the oil market. Crude inventories fell more than...
US Conference Board Consumer Confidence index increased to 108.3 in December, from the previous month's upwardly revised 101.4 (intialal...
European indices started to recover strongly during yesterday's session, but it is today the indices are shining strongly in the green. Almost all...
US indices launched today's cash trading higher Starbucks (SBUX.US) stock plunges after analyst downgrade Nike (NKE.US) and FedEx (FDX.US) shares...
Nike (NKE.US) reported great financial results for its fiscal second quarter, ending November 30, 2022. Revenue and earnings per share beat analysts...
Canada’s annual inflation fell slighlty to 6.8% YoY in November from 6.9% in October, above market expectations of 6.6%. Today's...
Despite relatively low volatility sellers managed to push the GBPUSD pair below major support at 1.2150, which is marked with previous price reactions...
According to reports from the Electrek portal, Tesla will stop employment and is preparing for another wave of employee layoffs due to gloomy macroeconomic...
European stock market indices trade higher DE30 tests 50% retracement near 14,060 pts Aurubis cancels dividend policy, share swing...
Yesterday's BoJ decision to widen the band around target 10-year yield was a hawkish one and has sent JPY spiking while equity markets plunged. However,...
European stock market indices set to open higher Canadian CPI seen slowing from 6.9 to 6.6% YoY in November US Conference Board index...
US indices managed to recover from early declines and finished yesterday's trading higher. S&P 500 gained 0.10%, Dow Jones moved 0.28% higher...
European indices finished today's session mostly lower, with the DAX falling 0.42% as traders continued to digest hawkish messages from major...
Soaring silver prices are driving the listings of mining companies, which are dominating share price gains on Wall Street today. Gainers in today's...
NATGAS fell more than 8.0% during today's session as prospects of warmer weather forecasts over the next two weeks overshadowed news regarding reopening...
