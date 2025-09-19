BREAKING: USDJPY lowest since August
USDJPY extended sell-off sparked by the recent BoJ move and broke below the 132.00 level. One of the most traded currency pairs fell nearly 600 pips only...
The most significant event of the month is behind us: the Fed has finally decided on its first interest rate cut this year. Today is also a "Triple Witching Day," when futures and options contracts on stocks and indices expire, which naturally signals the end of the quarter. This period can...
BOJ kept the policy rate at 0.50% in a 7–2 split; Hajime Takata and Naoki Tamura voted for a hike to 0.75%. A new step toward normalization: BOJ will begin selling its ETF (and J-REIT) holdings, with guidelines of ~¥620bn/year for ETFs, equivalent to about 0.05% of daily trading...
Micron Technologies is one of the world’s leading manufacturers of semiconductor memory and technology solutions for a wide range of applications, from personal computers and data centers to mobile devices and the automotive sector. The company was founded in 1978 and has since consistently developed...
Silver price rose sharply on Tuesday and is approaching an eight-month high as investors try to assess how FED's aggressive tightening process...
Aston Martin (AML.UK) part-owner and investor billionaire Lawrence Stroll has increased his stake to block a possible takeover bid for Aston Martin...
US indices launched today's cash trading slightly lower Lucid (LCID.US) stock surges after raising $1.5 billion Beam Therapeutics (BEAM.US)...
Filecoin's price has been falling in recent days as investors questioned the cryptocurrency's utility and risky assets came under pressure from...
Canada retail sales data for October was released at 1:30 pm GMT. Report turned out to be mixed but it did not trigger any major moves on the markets....
Data from pipelines in the U.S. show that Freeport terminal is starting to take gas out of the system, which means that the Texas export terminal is likely...
Oil Citigroup expects oil demand to grew by just 1.3 million barrels per day in 2023 with supply growing at a much higher pace According...
European indices recover from earlier losses DE30 tries to climb back above 14,000 pts Rheinmtall shares drop after Germany halts...
Bank of Japan surprised markets today with a decision to widen the band around target 10-year yield from 25 basis points to 50 basis points. While interest...
European markets set for higher opening JPY spikes after BoJ widens YCC band Housing market data from US, retail sales from Canada European...
US indices finished yesterday's trading lower. S&P 500 dropped 0.90%, Dow Jones moved 0.49% lower and Nasdaq declined 1.49%. Russell 2000...
Japanese yen is a mover today following Bank of Japan meeting. While the Bank left interest rates unchanged, as expected, it decided to review its yield...
The major cryptocurrency is losing ground today on a wave of declines in major stock market indices, which have been dominated by the Fed's unyielding...
European indices finished today's session slightly higher, with DAX up 0.36%, as Germany’s IFO Business Climate data showed a third consecutive...
The EU estabilized gas price cap at 180 EUR M/Wh is currently being widely commented on by representatives of the political and economic world. Kremlin: EU...
Moderna (MRNA.US) stock erased all of the pre-market gains and is trading nearly 1.5% lower despite Jefferies upgrading its stance on the drug maker to...
US stocks continue to move lower on Monday after three major Wall Street indices posted their second straight week of losses for the first time since September...
NATGAS price broke below $6.0/MMBtu at the beginning of new week as forecasts of milder weather may lowere heating demand in late December. Last week,...
The German federal government has approved an increase in Uniper's (UN01.DE) share capital to €25 billion, prompting a sharp improvement in sentiment...
