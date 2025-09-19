Citi analysts bullish on GOLD, bearish on OIL in 2023 📊
Citibank analysts shared a forecast with the market in which they estimate that gold bullion prices could reach $1,900 per ounce in the second half of...
CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 76% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you understand how CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money
Market news
The most significant event of the month is behind us: the Fed has finally decided on its first interest rate cut this year. Today is also a "Triple Witching Day," when futures and options contracts on stocks and indices expire, which naturally signals the end of the quarter. This period can...
More
BOJ kept the policy rate at 0.50% in a 7–2 split; Hajime Takata and Naoki Tamura voted for a hike to 0.75%. A new step toward normalization: BOJ will begin selling its ETF (and J-REIT) holdings, with guidelines of ~¥620bn/year for ETFs, equivalent to about 0.05% of daily trading...
More
Micron Technologies is one of the world’s leading manufacturers of semiconductor memory and technology solutions for a wide range of applications, from personal computers and data centers to mobile devices and the automotive sector. The company was founded in 1978 and has since consistently developed...
More
Citibank analysts shared a forecast with the market in which they estimate that gold bullion prices could reach $1,900 per ounce in the second half of...
The pair EUR/USD has been penalized by the weak performance of equities last week, while the USD has been recovering as investors keep moving away from...
US indices launched today's cash trading slightly lower Tesla (TSLA.US) stock gains on latest Musk's Twitter pool Meta Platforms (META.US)...
Tesla shares are gaining nearly 3% before the open after Elon Musk announced that he would surrender the results of a poll organized by himself on Twitter....
The Algorand cryptocurrency is losing even though the developers partnered with FIFA a few months ago. As a result, the Algorand logo was visible during...
Today Volkswagen (VOW.1DE) shares fall is effect of special dividend ex-date in amount of 19,06 EUR for Porsche IPO shares. But the company still expects...
European stock market indices trade higher DE30 tests and defends 14,000 pts area Porsche joins DAX index Stock markets in...
EURJPY is a pair that has seen some movements today. The pair has dipped below the 200-hour moving average during the Asian trading as yen gained on media...
US natural gas prices (NATGAS) launched a new week's trade with a big bearish price gap. NATGAS is trading around 6% lower on the day. Improved weather...
European indices set to open higher German IFO indices for December at 9:00 am GMT Speech from ECB's De Guindos Futures...
Indices from Asia-Pacific traded lower today. S&P/ASX 200 dropped 0.2%, Nikkei traded 1% lower while Kospi declined 0.6%. Indices from China...
Downbeat sentiment caused by the hawkish stance of major central banks persisted today and put further pressure on global indices The DAX...
The US Department of Energy announced that in February it intends to start buying crude oil to replenish its strategic reserves. It will be a very small...
Adobe (ADBE.US) shares rose over 3.5% on Friday after the software company recorded better than expected quarterly earnings, while revenue matched analysts’...
All major Wall Street indices continue to move lower as traders remain concerned about the global economic slowdown as central banks around the world moved...
Cryptocurrencies are experiencing strong declines today, after the accounting firm Mazars, which recently created a report on the Bitcoin reserves of the...
Global financial markets are heading towards the end of a wild week during which major central banks, namely Fed and ECB, triggered massive volatility...
• The S&P Global US Manufacturing PMI fell to 46.2 in December from 47.7 in November, well below market forecasts of 47.7 flash estimates...
US indices launched today's cash trading lower US100 below key support Meta Platforms (META.US) surges on JPMorgan upgrade Three major...
Gas prices in the US continue to move lower after buyers failed to break above key resistance at 47.00 level again yesterday. Yesterday's EIA report...
The selected country of residence is not operated. Please choose a different country.
Changing the language affects the change of regulator