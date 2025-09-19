GBPUSD under pressure after BoE survey 📌
A Bank of England survey of market participants indicated yields on 10-year gilts at 3.5% at the end of June 2023 and 3% at the end of December 2023: UK...
The most significant event of the month is behind us: the Fed has finally decided on its first interest rate cut this year. Today is also a "Triple Witching Day," when futures and options contracts on stocks and indices expire, which naturally signals the end of the quarter. This period can...
BOJ kept the policy rate at 0.50% in a 7–2 split; Hajime Takata and Naoki Tamura voted for a hike to 0.75%. A new step toward normalization: BOJ will begin selling its ETF (and J-REIT) holdings, with guidelines of ~¥620bn/year for ETFs, equivalent to about 0.05% of daily trading...
Micron Technologies is one of the world’s leading manufacturers of semiconductor memory and technology solutions for a wide range of applications, from personal computers and data centers to mobile devices and the automotive sector. The company was founded in 1978 and has since consistently developed...
The shares of Planet Labs (PL.US), one of the leading providers of satellite data and imaging, are gaining nearly 11% after the company reported better-than-expected...
Thanks to a breakthrough in biotechnology made by two researchers awarded the Nobel Prize in 2020, it will soon be possible to treat genetic diseases and...
Maxar Technologies (MAXR.US) shares soared more than 100% before the opening of today's Wall Street session on news of the company's acquisition...
Yesterday's ECB conference and Christine Lagarde's stance surprised the markets, which did not expect that the ECB, so far conservative in its...
France has signed a contract for the next phase of development of the next-generation European FCAS jet program. According to the French Ministry of the...
The last trading session on the German market this week brings declines in the stocks comprising the DAX index. Investor sentiment once again came under...
The Hawkish Fed exerted pressure on global equity indices and this pressure was magnified a day later by an even more hawkish ECB. S&P 500 (US500)...
Flash PMI indices for December from France and Europe were released this morning at 8:15 am GMT and 8:30 am GMT, respectively. Data came in mixed with...
European indices set to open higher Flash PMIs from Europe and the United States Speeches from ECB and Fed members European...
US indices finished yesterday's trading significantly lower as hawkish ECB added to post-FOMC pressures. S&P 500 dropped 2.49%, Dow Jones...
European indices finished today's session deeply in the red, with DAX falling 3.28% as hawkish ECB spooked investors. The European...
Major Wall Street indices fell sharply on Thursday as investors expect that the Fed will maintain its current stance on interest rates for longer. Also...
Snap (SNAP.US) stock fell sharply on Thursday after the social media company was downgraded by Jefferies to hold from buy and lowered its price target...
It seemed that today's ECB meeting would not bring any surprises and would basically remain overshadowed by the Federal Reserve or even the SNB. Although...
GBPUSD pair fell over 200 pips today as investors digested the latest BoE decision to hike interest rates by 50 bps to 3.5%, a 14-year high. This...
Moderna (MRNA.US) and Merck (MRK.US) are gearing up to launch the first phase 3 trial of an mRNA-based cancer vaccine after studies showed it could be...
The shares of next-generation vaccine developer Novavax (NVAX.US) have come under pressure in the face of a $125 million offer to sell common stock. The...
The US Energy Information Administration reported today that US supplies of natural gas decreased by 50 billion cubic feet for the week ended December...
